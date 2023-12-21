Aquaman 2 Has a Surprising Voice Cameo

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has a surprise voice cameo that some fans might not have caught on their first watch. Martin Short swims on by as Kingfish in the DC Comics movie. Now, in the lore of the comics, Kingfish is a villain that tries to take over Atlantis through nefarious means. He's stopped by Aquaman and his family. In the DC moviem Short's character is a ruler of a pirate colony called The Sunken Citadel. It's an appropriately Silver Age construction for a movie borrowing heavily from those elements. A lot of the iconography present in Aquaman and the Last Kingdom wouldn't be out of place in those pages at all.

So, Aquaman and Orm have to make the pilgrimage to gather information on Black Manta's whereabouts. Where better to travel than to a literal pirate lair to find a bad guy. Shor is clearly having fun as Kingfish and it's a nice moment with the Only Murders In The Building star before Jason Momoa's hero darts off to keep the plot moving along. Some of these moments might slip by in the grand scheme of this narrative. But, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is putting fun first. Especially, once things get rolling in act two.

Is This The End Of The Line For Momoa As Aquaman?

While Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is looking like the swan song for the entire DCEU, nothing is written in stone. DC Comics has had a number of multiverse and time travel stories over the years. After some time goes by, people will be nostalgic for the Snyder-era versions of the Justice League. So, one day you could see Jason Momoa pick up that trident again. He spoke to Etalk about the journey he's had as Aquaman and if there's a way for him to continue playing the role. In the end, these things tend to come down to the fans and that will be the true decision-maker.

"I think it's a really great movie that sums it all up. You get to see where he's at, and it's a pretty cool journey. It's been 12 years, and the DCEU is at its end," Momoa explained to the outlet. "I think this is one of those movies that you want to see it all get tied up, and I think it's a really good way to finish it all. Unless..."



"Unless," he would tease, "I mean, listen. It is a big universe, and who knows? The cool thing is, it's up to the fans. But we did a great job, I think the fans will be very excited, very proud. I'm extremely proud of it."

Aquaman 2 Closes Out The DCEU

(Photo: Warner Bros. / Christian Black / DC)

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom , which arrives in theaters on December 22nd, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera , Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta , and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman . Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in a mystery role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan , with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick . Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.

