DC’s ‘Titans’: New Casting Breakdown Teases Appearance of Ra’s al Ghul

The super roster for DC’s live action Titans series just continues to grow!

The folks at That Hashtag Show have revealed an exclusive casting breakdown for the first season of Titans. By the looks of this description, it appears that legendary Batman villain Ra’s al Ghul is making his way to the series.

While the breakdown doesn’t officially say the character’s name, all signs point to al Ghul being the villain in question. Here’s the full description below:

Male, 40s-50s, Middle Eastern, Latin, or East Indian. Seeking a young Richard Attenborough type. Fearless, manipulative, with unparalleled intelligence. Recurring guest star, seeking recognizable faces only.

Seeing as how Dick Grayson is the lead character in the Titans series, having a major villain from the Batman comics would make a lot of sense.

If Ra’s al Ghul did show up on Titans, it would be the fourth time we’ve seen a live-action take on the character. Liam Neeson played Ra’s in 2005’s Batman Begins, where he mentored Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne. The character has since appeared on both The CW’s Arrow and FOX’s Gotham.

Titans is set to debut sometime this year on DC’s exclusive streaming service. It stars Brenton Thwaites, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Anna Diop, Alan Ritchson, and Minka Kelly. The series it produced by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter.