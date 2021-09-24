DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7 Premiere Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Bullet Blondes,” the season 7 premiere of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and arguably the most unusual season premiere the show has ever had. In the episode, the Legends are stranded in 1925 Texas, where they have no way of getting back to the present (or the timestream) as a result of a destroyed Waverider. Their fix? Well, apparently all they can do to assuage the boredom is to pick a fight with J. Edgar Hoover, which seems like a thing that will go really well for everyone involved. We’ll have to see whether Spooner’s mom is there to help with the culture shock.

The last season ended rather spectacularly — not just with the destruction of the Waverider (seemingly by another Waverider), but with the exit of original Legend Heat Wave (Dominic Purcell) as well as longtime team member John Constantine (Matt Ryan). Ryan will take on a new character, apparently someone from 1920s Texas, in the upcoming season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think when these things happen, you break from the character and you go off and you do something somewhere else,” Matt Ryan told ComicBook during a recent interview. “This was the thing that was attractive to me actually, is to create something, and do something, with a different character in the same space. How does that work? And what are the challenges? What are the rewards of that? There’s the fear of it as well. ‘Well, everybody wants to see me do John.’ Or maybe they don’t, but what if they don’t like this new character? But ultimately, that’s not my job to think about whether they like it. It’s about trying to find something that’s interesting and visceral and communicates to an audience.”

You can see the episode synopsis below.

“The Bullet Blondes” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

COMFORT ZONE – After defeating the aliens and saving Earth, the Legends find themselves stranded in 1925 Odessa, Texas with a destroyed Waverider.Wanting to help fix things, Astra (Olivia Swann) tries using her powers, which creates unwanted attention from the town and that of the new Director of the Bureau of Investigation, J. Edgar Hoover, and a surprise no one expected.Realizing they need to escape, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) create a distraction by going on a crime spree with Hoover hot on their tails.Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) is finding it hard to get over Constantine, so Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) suggests the only thing he knows that can help.Nick Zano, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez and Amy Pemberton also star.Kevin Mock directed the episode written by James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is taking over the 8 p.m. spot on Wednesday, where Arrow existed for much of its run.