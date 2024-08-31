Madden NFL 25 Players Ready to Refund Game Over Feature Being Removed

Madden NFL 25 players on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are threatening to refund the EA game over a missing feature that has been removed with this year’s new installment. One of the downsides of an annualized series is not much is added to a game with each installment, but this also usually means little is removed. In other words, Madden is a very consistent product. Whether it is a good consistency or a bad consistency that is up to players, but there is no denying it is a very consistent product. As a result, when one feature or part of the game is removed, it stands out, and players very rarely are receptive to it.

To this end, Madden NFL 25 removed the player option from Franchise mode, and some players are not happy about it. In fact, one of the top posts on the series’ Reddit page is a post slamming the removal of this option.

“Madden removing the play as a player option in franchise is so disappointing,” reads the title of the post. “Title says it all. Who at EA thought this was a good idea ? What an absolute joke, me and a few friends would always create a league and play as players. I really shouldn’t be surprised at this point. Would refund if there’s a way in Xbox store.”

In the comments, other players echoed the sentiment and added to it. “I’ve never played franchise as just a player, but it’s pure laziness from typical scamming EA,” reads one of these comments. “It’s something I never did and couldn’t care less about, but for those that do I’m pissed on their behalf,” adds another comemnt

Whether EA will remedy this, we don’t know. It has not commented on the matter or the feedback it has been getting. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, it’s unlikely this will be added to Madden NFL 25. If this option is going to return, it will likely be via Madden NFL 26.

Madden NFL 25 is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the EA game — including all of the latest Madden NFL 25 news, all of the latest Madden NFL 25 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Madden NFL 25 guides — click here.