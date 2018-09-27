Will Smith Confirms Meetings About ‘Suicide Squad’ Spinoff Deadshot Movie

The current slate of upcoming DC Extended Universe films has multiple rumored projects that fans are left speculating about ever coming to fruition. According to Suicide Squad star Will Smith, he’d love to explore his Deadshot character in his own spin-off adventure and meetings about such a film have taken place.

While fielding questions from fans on his YouTube channel, Smith responded to the possibility of a Deadshot movie, “I hope so. I love playing Deadshot. I really enjoyed that character. They’ve been talking about it. So if a good idea comes around, we’ve been having meetings. But I would love to. I love Deadshot.”

Rumors about a Deadshot film date back to December of 2016, though the DCEU has undergone a vast amount of changes in the time since,which have been reactions to both positive and negative receptions of its offerings.

Financially speaking, 2016 was a great year for the DCEU, with both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad becoming some of the biggest box office hits of the year. Unfortunately, the films were also some of the worst-reviewed films of the year, which didn’t bode well for the future of the franchise.

In 2017, Wonder Woman became a cultural force to be reckoned with, not only being a box office smash but also becoming one of the year’s most lauded films. Additionally, the film marked a distinct stylistic shift from the tone that was established by Man of Steel and Batman v Superman director Zack Snyder, signaling that distancing from the dour aesthetic could be Warner Bros.’ best strategy for future films.

Confirmed upcoming films for the DCEU seem to be leaning more into the adventurous spirit of the franchise, with Aquaman, Shazam!, and Wonder Woman 1984 all having confirmed there will be plenty of humor and excitement to balance out the heavier themes.

While the timeline for the film is unclear, co-writer of Suicide Squad 2 Todd Stashwick confirmed earlier this month that he and writing partner David Bar Katz had completed their script.

A Joker movie is currently being filmed from director Todd Philips starring Joaquin Phoenix, which won’t be connected to the rest of the DCEU. In addition to Suicide Squad 2, there are reportedly plans for another standalone Joker film featuring Jared Leto in the lead role.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the DCEU.

[H/T YouTube, Will Smith]