Zack Snyder's Justice League Proves We Need a Deathstroke Spinoff

A Deathstroke movie or series on HBO Max seems like the best thing we’re never going see, especially with how Joe Manganiello has been talking about the stories that would have come to fruition if the original story continued. We have now not only heard so much of what Deathstroke could have been if the DCEU continued in its original direction but also seen what Zack Snyder had in mind for the story when Zack Snyder's Justice League restored the original introduction of the character as a button scene on the movie. Deathstroke was ready to hunt down Batman and we might never see that.

First of all, take a look at what Joe Manganiello said on the ComicBook Nation podcast: "There was like a big huge showdown. I think... Batgirl jumps in to try to help Bruce because Deathstroke is so fast that he can anticipate Bruce's movements. And there was this huge fight in Gotham City where Batman is like, you know, completely afraid because he realizes he's met someone who can take him. And that leads to this big climactic battle through the streets of Gotham City at the end."

Question: Who thought this was a bad idea? Who looked at this story where Slade Wilson goes toe to toe with Ben Affleck’s Batman, tears apart his life from the inside, and ultimately has a showdown where Batgirl joins the fight and said, “Nah… scrap it.” Why?

Well, the changes all started when Joss Whedon took over as director on Justice League. The theatrical version of that movie had a post-credits scene where it seemed like he was building the Legion of Doom but this clearly shows that the plans were already being changed at Warner Brothers. When you look at that same scene as Justice League’s original director Zack Snyder intended it in his version on HBO Max, you see that Deathstroke learns Batman’s identity is Bruce Wayne and that’s what sends him on the mission to tear apart his life.

Lots of fans approve of Manganiello as Deathstroke but theen there’s Marv Wolfman’s thoughts. Wolfman is the co-creator of Deathstroke and also other DC characters like Cyborg, Raven, Starfire, and Tim Drake.

Wolfman went on Facebook and shared a photo after a conversation with Manganiello and you know what he said? “I feel more confident than ever that we got both the Slade Wilson the movies need and the Deathstroke great movies deserve!” The guy who created this character said that. Comic creators rarely get to have much input on the movies about their characters but that is a strong seal of approval.

It seems like an easy win if you make Deathstroke an HBO Max series. This is a very popular villain and the DC multiverse would certainly allow the story to play out on the streaming service without interrupting what Matt Reeves is doing in movie form with Robert Pattinson and The Batman. I would argue that DCEU TV shows that mirror what the MCU is doing on Disney+ but more mature audience oriented as Zack Snyder’s Justice League was, could be a big win for the streamer.

Clearly Joe Manganiello is game, he’s literally trying to push this thing into existence, getting #DeathstrokeHBOMax to trend on Twitter. Ben Affleck hasn’t said anything but he came back to film more Batman stuff for the additional scene in the Snyder Cut and he’s coming back again for The Flash movie, so who knows. Maybe he’s down to throw on the Cape and Cowl for an HBO Max series? I know I’d be down to watch it.

Do you want to see a Deathstroke series on HBO Max? Drop your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram.