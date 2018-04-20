Dick Grayson Will Be Back in the Batman Costume This July

After Batman and Catwoman tie the knot this summer, the Dark Knight will take a little well-deserved time off for his honeymoon…and then he’ll have to serve jury duty when he returns.

That does not mean Gotham will be left without a protector, though, as Dick Grayson is ready to hop back into the cape and cowl.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dick has stood in for Batman on numerous occasions, but the most notable and longest-lasting was a period of time following the events of Final Crisis and leading up to shortly before 2011’s New 52 reboot, in which Dick took over the identity of Batman full time following Bruce Wayne’s apparent death.

This time around, the situation is temporary, and almost certainly designed to prevent Batman’s enemies from making the connection between Bruce Wayne being off the board, and Batman disappearing.

The issue will be written by Tom King and drawn by Lee Weeks. King recently tweeted an image, drawn by Weeks, of Batman and Bruce Wayne squaring off, looking ready to fight. The most obvious conclusion to draw is that during his time as Batman, Dick and Bruce have a disagreement — although it could just as easily be a symbolic cover that depicts Bruce struggling with his own demons, and have nothing to do with Dick at all.

The wedding is coming up in Batman #50, which follows the title’s current storyline, “The Gift,” in which Bruce Wayne breaks the timestream by traveling back to the past to create an alternate timeline where Batman could see what his life would have turned out like if his parents had never died.

You can check out the solicitation text for #51 below.

The honeymoon’s over for Bruce Wayne as Gotham City’s most prominent citizen gets selected for jury duty in a chilling court case involving Mr. Freeze! Freeze claims the charges should be dismissed because Batman used excessive force; cue the outrage and media circus. While doing his civic duty, Wayne’s forced to take a hard look at the Dark Knight’s methods. And hey…what is Dick Grayson doing running around the city dressed as Batman?

Batman #51 is on sale July 18.