Dinosaur Island Exists in the Arrowverse

Following the events of The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” a lot of things have changed. While the character-centric changes have been cascading through the post-Crisis episodes of Black Lightning, Arrow, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, tonight saw The Flash join the party — and things got really serious. Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) has been tracking some of the biggest differences between the pre- and post-Crisis Arrowverse, and on tonight’s episode of The Flash, we got a chance to look at some of his research. Spilled across a pair of large glass boards, Ramon broke down a timeline of events on Earth-Prime 2000, and what the newly-reconfigured geography of the DC Universe is like.

That last bit? Maybe a few more surprises than you would have expected.

In the South China Sea, not far from Lian Yu — the place where the Arrowverse essentially began as Oliver Queen found his way to safety after the sinking of the Queen’s Gambit — there are other islands, too. One of them is Kooey Kooey Kooey — which, if you are a big fan of the post-Crisis on Infinite Earths run on Justice League by J.M. DeMatteis, Keith Giffen, and Kevin Maguire — may sound very familiar…but another is even easier to parse out.

Dinosaur Island is marked on the map, suggesting that…well…the Arrowverse now has an island where there are dinosaurs.

Like The Vanishing Point, the Oblivion Bar, or Skartaris, Dinosaur Island is a chronal anomaly that exists more or less out of time. It appeared in a lot of war comics in its day, with characters like Enemy Ace, the Blackhawks, and the original Losers and Suicide Squad having had stories there. Per the DC Wiki, “as its name suggests, the island is known for supporting animal life that would otherwise be extinct in the normal world – most notably, its high population of dinosaurs. It is believed by some that Dinosaur Island is in some way connected, either physically or mystically, to the Inner-Earth realm known as Skartaris.”

Of course, with Superman & Lois on the horizon, it’s easy to wonder whether there might be an adaptation of the “Escape From Dinosaur Island” story that saw Superman and his son Jonathan Kent heading to the island and encountering a character from Darwyn Cooke’s Elseworlds story The New Frontier, who had been trapped there after the death of the rest of the soldiers in his troop, for decades.

