Thomas Lennon Channels His Dark Knight Rises Character to Mock Trump Pardons

Yesterday was full of jokes about President Trump’s pardoning and now another comedy actor has taken up the challenge of getting these jokes off. Thomas Lennon of Reno 911 fame decided to take a stab at it. The hilarious tweet channels his doctor character from The Dark Knight Rises. Some people might not forget that small part, but it was humorous to see so many of them recognize him in real-time as the Tweet made the rounds.

Lennon wrote, “As a Gotham City medical professional, I APPLAUD the decision to release Victor Zsasz, Rod Blagojevich, Milken and Clayface. Arkham is overcrowded and Scarecrow’s “experiments” have no scientific grounds. But where is the justice for #HugoStrange and #KingTut?”

He ended up telling the Huffington Post all about his time shooting the movie. “‘The Dark Knight Rises’ was shooting in five or six parts of the world for over half a year,” he said of filming the scene. “I ended up going to London for a week. It was really cool. I never got to see the entire script. In fact, all I got was one script page on that red paper that you can’t Xerox, and only my scenes. Even the beginning of the next scene was blacked out. It was super secret. It was hand delivered to me from somebody from Chris Nolan’s office.”

As a Gotham City medical professional, I APPLAUD the decision to release Victor Zsasz, Rod Blagojevich, Milken and Clayface. Arkham is overcrowded and Scarecrow’s “experiments” have no scientific grounds. But where is the justice for #HugoStrange and #KingTut? pic.twitter.com/bTuI29qV5S — Thomas Lennon (@thomaslennon) February 19, 2020

Lennon really enjoyed working with Christian Bale as well. It seems that the Batman actor actually ended up being a fan of Reno 911.

“I was super, super misled about what he was like. He was very sweet,” he elaborated. “I tried to joke with him to see how it would go. He had just won an Academy Award. I was like, “Let’s test to see what his sense of humor is like.” He laughed so hard. He also immediately said, “Oh, yes, you’re usually in the shorts.” Something like that. As soon as we both laughed at a joke and he seemed to be aware of Jim Dangle [Lennon’s character from “Reno 911”], I thought, “This is probably going to go pretty well.” I was really nervous but he couldn’t have been a sweeter person. He was absolutely charming to work with.”