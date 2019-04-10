President Trump Uses ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Score in Bizarre Social Media Video

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/diXWQHuyGj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2019

It’s 2019 which means that we are a bit over a year away from the next presidential election in the United States, one that current president Donald Trump is no doubt going to be seeking election in. But, just in case you needed a reminder of that, Trump shared an odd “hype” video to social media today — and it is set to the music from The Dark Knight Rises.

The two-minute-long video features footage of various Democrats such as Barack Obama, Bill and Hilary Clinton as well as comedian Amy Schumer, Rosie O’Donnell, actor Bryan Cranston, and even Kim Jong-un along with clips of moments during Trump’s time in office and the words “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they call you a racist” all set to the sweeping and dramatic main score, composed by Hans Zimmer, from the third installment of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises. It’s unusual to say the least and you can check it out above.

It’s unclear exactly where this video came from. It’s possible that someone from Trump’s team created the video. It’s also equally as possible that he simply saw it online and decided to share. Wherever it came from , it’s definitely something he’s proud to put out there as Trump has already made it the “pinned post” for his Twitter account along with his own caption of “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” What is clear about the video is that it’s meant to be in support of Trump’s 2020 election bid. At the end of the supercut of somewhat bizarrely chosen footage, the words “Trump The Great Victory” and “2020” fill the screen.

This video also isn’t the first time that Trump has co-opted something from popular culture for his own promotional purposes. Back in November, Trump took to Twitter with a Game of Thrones-themed message regarding sanctions he was planning to impose on Iran. That post featured an image of the president with text reading “Sanctions are Coming” in the same font used by Game of Thrones — an obvious reference to the “Winter is Coming” tagline used by the HBO series. That post didn’t quite go over that well with HBO — they responded with a pretty clever tweet of their own regarding trademark misuse — but Trump doubled down on the sentiment back in January of this year by having an actual poster version of the image on display at a conference table during a Cabinet meeting.

It will be interesting to see what response this odd use of The Dark Knight Rises gets. Social media has certainly been buzzing about it. It will also be interesting to see if he tweets out more The Dark Knight Rises-themed items as we get closer to 2020. Trump’s 2020 campaign has, after all, already set up its re-election headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

What do you think about this curious, The Dark Knight Rises-scored video? Let us know in the comments below.