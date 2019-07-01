Doom Patrol: The Complete First Season Is Being Released on Blu-Ray and DVD

Doom Patrol ended their first season of weird adventures and even weirder foes back in May, but if you missed out on the critically acclaimed DC Universe series or just can’t enough of the reluctant team’s misfit heroes and their challenges then you’re in luck. Doom Patrol: The Complete First Season is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on October 1st and will give fans not the wild ride that is the full 15 episode season, but deleted scene and a gag reel as extra content as well.

From Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Doom Patrol: The Complete First Season is priced to own at $24.98 SRP ($30.99 in Canada) for the DVD and $29.98 SRP ($39.99 in Canada) for the Blu-ray, which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only.) Doom Patrol: The Complete First Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers (available on August 26th in the U.S.)

Following the mysterious disappearance of their leader, Dr. Niles Caulder (“The Chief”), these reluctant heroes will find themselves in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.

“In only its first season, the critically acclaimed series has received a 95% certified fresh rating and scored an 8 out of 10 on RottenTomatoes.com – and continues to gain momentum,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHEG Senior Vice President, TV Marketing. “Now is the time to join in on the investigation of the world’s weirdest phenomena with these unique DC Super Heroes. We are excited to make this outstanding first season available on all formats – Digital, Blu-ray and DVD – for fans and newcomers to enjoy along with a never-before-seen gag reel!”

Doom Patrol stars Diane Guerrero (“Orange is the New Black”), April Bowlby (“Two and a Half Men”), Joivan Wade (“Doctor Who”) and Alan Tudyk (“Firefly,” Serenity) with Matt Bomer (Magic Mike), and Brendan Fraser (The Mummy), and a special appearance by Timothy Dalton (License to Kill). Based on the characters from DC, Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Riverdale,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow)”, Jeremy Carver (“Supernatural,” “Frequency”), Geoff Johns (Aquaman, Wonder Woman), Chris Dingess (Agent Carter, Eastwick) and Sarah Schechter (“The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Blindspot,” “Black Lightning”). Doom Patrol is the second original live-action series from the DC UNIVERSE digital subscription service.

