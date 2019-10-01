Cyborg Shares a Heartfelt Moment With the Chief in Doom Patrol Deleted Scene

DC Universe’s Doom Patrol may lean significantly into weirdness — from the unusual group of would-be heroes to some of the more unusual situations they find themselves in — but at the show’s heart, it’s a story about the humanity of the characters and the family they build with each other. Each of the heroes on Doom Patrol have endured great trauma or loss and all they really have left is each other and their surrogate father figure, the Chief. Now, in a deleted scene from the series’ first season, we get to see just how significant that bond is for one of the show’s characters, Cyborg.

In the scene from the episode “Donkey Patrol” — first shared by SYFY — fans get to see Cyborg (Jovian Wade) visiting his mother’s grave when the Chief/Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton) comes up and offers the hurting young man some wisdom and much-needed advice. You can check out the scene in the video shared up top.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the scene — available with the home release of Doom Patrol — Cyborg says that his mother just wanted him to successful, but Niles tells him that’s not true. What his mother really wanted was for him to be happy. When Cyborg says that he won’t be happy until the world is safer, Nigel tells him to train hard and make his mother proud.

Of course, for as important as that moment between Cyborg and Niles is some of the warm and fuzzy of the relationship does go away when the show’s characters discover that Niles is responsible for the personal tragedies that ultimately brings them together. While the group manages to put their feelings aside in order to save Niles and his daughter, Dorothy, from Mr. Nobody (Alan Tudyk). Now that they’ve all come out of things alive, it’s something the whole team will have to deal with in Season 2.

“It’s raw and unresolved right now,” showrunner Jeremy Carver said earlier this year. “They all have to come to grips with [those feelings] in Season 2.”

The arrival of Dorothy will also present some challenges — especially with Dorothy having some major powers of her own.

“Now they have a child in their midst who is very demanding because of superpowers that she has that are somewhat uncontrollable,” he explained. “[She] is both lovable and a deadly force. They and Niles are going to have to figure out a way to keep the world safe from Dorothy.“

Doom Patrol: The Complete First Season hits Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, October 1.