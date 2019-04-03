‘Doom Patrol’: First Look at Danny the Street in “Danny Patrol” Photos

The heroes of Doom Patrol have seen some decidedly weird things this season. First, there’s the villain Mr. Nobody then there was the donkey that was really a door to another dimension. Add to those oddities the visit to Fuchstopia in Paraguay, the Archons of Nurnheim, the Unwritten Book, and both the Decreator and the Recreator and that’s a whole lot of weird and most of it not particularly pleasant. However, it looks like while things will still be weird on the DC Universe series in its upcoming episode, at least it’s weird of a good kind. Photos from the upcoming “Danny Patrol” episode reveal our first look at the fan-favorite character Danny the Street.

In comics, Danny the Street is, you guessed it, a street. But he’s not just any street. Danny is a sentient and sapient stretch of roadway who has several superpowers, but most notably can teleport. In comics, he frequently serves as a haven for the weird and dispossessed, cheerfully travelling the world and beyond looking to help those in need. While it seems like it would be pretty challenging to have a sentient street on Doom Patrol, if you look carefully at the photos form the episode, you’ll see a couple of street signs marked “Danny Street”.

According to the episode’s official synopsis, Danny will pay a major role especially for Vic/Cyborg and Larry/Negative Man who end up having to help the helpful street. “A sentient, gender-queer, teleporting street named Danny who’s being hunted by the secret Bureau of Normalcy needs help from Niles — but gets Vic and Larry instead.” From the look of things in the photos, it may be Vic and Larry who find themselves by Danny, too.

In addition to Danny the Street, “Danny Patrol” will introduce yet another of Jane’s personalities. In the previously released promo for the episode, Cliff/Robotman and Rita Farr/Elasti-Girl show up to visit a blonde-haired Martha Stewart-esque personality of Jane’s who is way too excited to meet Cliff “in person”. The most normal personality we’ve met yet, it appears “Karen” is about to get married, though with this being Doom Patrol that probably isn’t going to go well.

Read on for photos from the upcoming episode, “Danny Patrol”, and be sure to let us know your thoughts about all things Doom Patrol in the comments below.

Doom Patrol is now streaming on DC Universe. “Danny Patrol” drops Friday, April 5.

