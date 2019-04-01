Danny the Street Comes to ‘Doom Patrol’ in “Danny Patrol” Promo

After a harrowing attempt at group therapy that saw the Doom Patrol unpack pieces of their traumatic and painful pasts only to end in a traumatic situation all its own when Cliff melted down thanks to revenge-bent rat named Admiral Whiskers — yes, you read that right — the team needs a little relaxation. DC Universe has released a new promo for next week’s episode of Doom Patrol “Danny Patrol” and it looks like the team will be celebrating the wedding of one of Jane’s alters, as well as see the introduction of the fan-favorite character, Danny the Street.

In the promo, which you can check out above, Cliff/Robotman (Brendan Fraser) and Rita Farr/Elasti-Girl (April Bowlby) show up to visit a blonde-haired, Martha Stewart-esque personality of Jane’s who is way too excited to meet Cliff “in person”. This is by far the most “normal” of Jane’s personalities we’ve met so far. While Rita refers to her as “Karen”, this could be the show’s take on Liza Radley, the “normal” personality Jane has in comics which was awakened as a result of a loving environment and pushes Jane towards recovery. In comics, the rest of Jane’s personalities aren’t sure how to deal with her and feel threatened by Liza, something that we may get a glimpse of in the episode. The promo also includes a moment where a wedding dress-clad Jane — presumably in the Hammerhead personality — attacks her groom and declares that the wedding is off before trying to kill him.

As for the episode’s title, “Danny Patrol”, while he doesn’t appear to be seen in the promo, the episode will mark the first-ever live-action appearance of Danny the Street. The episode’s official synopsis reveals that “a sentient, gender-queer, teleporting street named Danny who’s being hunted by the secret Bureau of Normalcy needs help from Niles — but gets Vic and Larry instead.” Yes, you read that right. Danny the street is, in fact, an actual street. In comics, Danny is a sentient and sapient stretch of roadway who has several superpowers, but most notably can teleport. He frequently serves as a haven for the weird and dispossessed, cheerfully travelling the world and beyond looking to help those in need.

Based on the “gender-queer” description, it seems that Doom Patrol‘s Danny may be pretty close to his comic book counterpart in terms of personality. The comics version of Danny is presented as very flamboyant with elements of extreme camp — Danny the Street’s sidewalks are frequently populated with stores stereotypically associated with male interests (think sporting goods stores) that are themselves decorated in a stereotypically female fashion (with frilly pink accessories and curtains). Considering that Danny doesn’t technically “speak” in comics, instead communicating by making words appear on signs and other elements of his “street”, it will be truly interesting to see how Doom Patrol brings him to life on screen.

It will also be interesting to see how Larry/Negative Man (Matt Bomer) relates to another LGBTQ character who is more comfortable in their own “skin” than he is. All season thus far on Doom Patrol, Larry has been struggling with his past and acceptance of his sexuality, something he had to conceal during his pre-Doom Patrol life. In “Therapy Patrol” he appeared to have something of a breakthrough, thanks to trying to communicate with the Negative Spirit inhabiting him, making major progress in his journey. Meeting Danny the Street could be another step towards who he is becoming, a person Bomer said in an interview with Collider that he loves.

“I love Larry,” Bomer said. “I love who he is, and I love who he is going to become. I love who he is in the process of becoming.”

Doom Patrol is now streaming on DC Universe. “Danny Patrol” drops Friday, April 5.

