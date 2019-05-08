Doom Patrol “Flex Patrol” Photos Released

The team may have managed to escape from the Bureau of Normalcy in the most recent episode of DC Universe‘s Doom Patrol, but they didn’t get out alone. They also released the other unusual characters being held captive by the sketchy government agency including Flex Mentallo, a man who may be the key to saving The Chief if only they can get him to remember who he is. Now, in new photos for the upcoming episode “Flex Patrol”, we’re getting our first look at what that fan-favorite hero’s past may look like.

In the new photos, Flex Mentallo is seen in his classic comic look, but this isn’t the first time we’ve actually met the hero. Flex, as it turns out, was the prisoner that Vic spoke with while captive at the Bureau of Normalcy’s Ant Farm, 722. He just didn’t know who he was.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Giving Flex a bit of amnesia is actually pretty in-keeping with his comic book debut. Created by Richard Case and Grant Morrison, Flex Mentallo made his debut in Doom Patrol #35 from 1990 as an unkempt, amnesiac audience member for Danny the Street’s famous Perpetual Cabaret. In that issue, seeing the Doom Patrol come to Danny’s aid in battle restores Flex’s memory. A parody of the bodybuilder Charles Atlas and his “the insult that made a Man out of Mac” advertisements in comics, Flex has the power to manipulate reality itself simply by flexing his muscles.

While it’s not exactly clear if Flex will maintain his comic book powers, if he does, he will be uniquely suited to take on Mr. Nobody. The villain, played by Alan Tudyk, has the ability to control reality and alter it to suit his needs. Flex’s reality manipulation abilities could finally give the Doom Patrol the edge they need to save their pseudo-father figure.

You can check out the photos for “Flex Patrol” below.

Doom Patrol is now streaming on DC Universe. “Flex Patrol” debuts May 10.

