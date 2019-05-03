Doom Patrol Recap With Spoilers: The Team Takes on the Bureau of Normalcy in “Cybog Patrol”

All of Doom Patrol‘s missions have been personal. With the Chief abducted by Mr. Nobody, most missions have involved trying to get him back. Last week, however, the Bureau of Normalcy kidnapped Vic making this week’s mission not only personal, but one that hits very close to home and the outcome may just have major repercussions for the team.

We open at The Ant Farm with bigwigs discussing how the Danny the Street mission went awry and then discuss taking Vic Stone/Cyborg, something Darren Jones says was easy. Elsewhere, techs “evaluate” Vic against his will. Back at Doom Manor, the rest of the team figures out who has Vic and Larry explains who and what the Bureau of Oddities actually is. Larry says that they need to work with Silas on this one, the rest of the team isn’t so sure. His dad shows up just then, having gotten a message about Grid. Larry tells Silas where Vic is.

Vic makes contact with another captive, a man calling himself 722, has an almost childlike take on the situation, which makes sense as he reveals that he’s been captive there since the 1960s and that they are sent on missions that he can’t recall. Vic freaks out a bit and his entire system starts rebooting, over and over. At Doom Manor, Silas makes a phone call and realizes that they’re simply going to have to break in to rescue Vic. Vic discovers that 722 can hear his program talking and that his cybernetic status is getting more and more.

The rest of the team plus Silas infiltrate the Bureau, Larry reassures the Negative Spirit that they’re okay, but it turns out it was a trap. Silas sold them out to get Vic, something Vic soon realizes. Larry is separated from the Negative Spirit — and functional without him — while the rest of the team is evaluated elsewhere. Cliff is labelled as scrap, destined to be recycled.

Surprise twist: the trade to get Vic back? Turns out it was the actual plan. Everyone else will be tortured, but Rita’s part of the plan is to be the hero. She uses her powers to stow away inside Cliff and help him escape. While Jane’s being tortured, the agent changes the radio station and draws out Karen, who uses her love spell on him. Things start to work out and Cliff decides they should save everyone. Larry releases the Negative Spirit from the jar he was captive in, and the doors start opening. Jones confronts them and reveals how he murdered his own wife to keep normalcy when actual creatures that look like butts start running through the halls, having gotten loose. They attack and presumably start eating the agents.

Silas tries to get Vic to reinstall Grid, but Vic doesn’t trust him. He’s seeing footage from the day his dad was programming things and sees Silas be warned about the dangers of nanites and ignore those warnings. Vic starts attacking his father and appears to have killed him — only to discover that Mr. Nobody has been manipulating him to do so the whole time. The team finds a crying, distraught Vic cradling Silas’ body, Mr. Nobody long gone.

