Doom Patrol Season 3: Full Trailer Released Online

HBO Max has released the official trailer for Doom Patrol's third season, which is set to debut later this month on the streaming service. The critically-acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series is set to introduce a number of new characters, including Michelle Gomez (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Madame Rouge and the eccentric DC villains Monsieur Mallah and the Brain. This season introduces time travel to the show, which feels like it's just begging for a crossover with The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow at this point. Like, how many wacky super-teams made up of C-list superheroes can you have if they never interact? We kid, of course. Unless somehow they can make it happen, in which case we fully endorse the thing, and totally called it, and you heard it here first.

But...yeah. Brotherhood of Evil, Sisterhood of Dada, and still trying to figure out how things work without The Chief. Blend that all with zombies, a living carousel horse, and a pretty spectacularly inept rallying speech, and you've got what feels exactly what you would expect from a show that never gives you what you expect.

You can see the full trailer below.

Doom Patrol stars Brendan Fraser as Robotman, aka Cliff Steele; Matt Bomer as Negative Man, aka Larry Trainor; April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, aka Rita Farr; Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, aka Victor Stone; Abi Monterey as Dorothy; and Timothy Dalton as The Chief, aka Niles Caulder. The new season will see the addition of several new cast members, including Michelle Gomez, who plays Madame Rouge.

Here's the synopsis for Doom Patrol Season 3:

"Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it. "

What do you think of the new teaser trailer for Doom Patrol? Are you excited for the show's return next month? Let us know in the comments, or hit up @russburlingame on Twitter to talk all things Doom Patrol!

Doom Patrol Season 3 premieres on September 23rd on HBO Max. The first two seasons are currently available to stream.