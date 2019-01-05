‘Dumbo’ Posters Get a ‘Gotham’ Remake

Disney recently released new character posters for its upcoming live-action Dumbo, and now thanks to new fan art, those posters are getting a very Gotham makeover.

Artist BossLogic posted the very creative transformations to Twitter on Saturday featuring Dumbo stars Eva Green as Harley Quinn. Colin Farrell as Two-Face, Michael Keaton as The Riddler, and Danny DeVito as The Penguin. You can check them out below.

Latest #Dumbo movie posters flipped into #gotham movie posters hope you enjoy them 😊🙏 pic.twitter.com/rkTrU89j4C — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) January 5, 2019

What’s particularly interesting here — other than the impressive transformations — is that both DeVito and Keaton have a pretty significant history with the world of Batman. Keaton played Bruce Wayne/Batman in Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns, while DeVito has embodied Oswald Cobblepot, playing the character in Batman Returns. Farrell and Green aren’t strangers to the comic book movie genres themselves. Farrell played Bullseye in 2003’s Daredevil while Green played Ava Lord in Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.

As for Gotham, the series’ fifth and final season debuted Thursday, stunning fans of the FOX series with the death of a prominent character while a promo for the upcoming episode “Trespassers” gave fans their first glimpse at Batman’s cape and cowl. It’s a tease seems to hint that fans will get to see Batman debut sooner than expected. Of course, Bruce Wayne’s evolution into Batman is closely tied to Jeremiah’s evolution into the Joker, something actor Cameron Monaghan teased to ComicBook.com.

“It was interesting in the last season,” he continued. “His plan succeeded. He destroyed Gotham. He marooned it. He created his maze and his image and all this stuff, which is rare for any villain to succeed. So I think that he’s enjoying that he’s king of the roost and he’s sort of working within the shadows with a lot of respect and he’s sort of the big boogeyman in the city right now. I think he’s enjoying that and it’s giving him a sense of ego and hubris. He has got a girlfriend now and he’s more successful than he’s ever been.

“I think that what’s driving him right now and what his plan and what he’s building is, he’s always working or building something, is Bruce. Bruce is his special project. It’s the one thing that’s bothering him and nagging him because it’s the one thing he didn’t succeed at. That’s what we see with him now is he’s happyish but he’s still unsatisfied because he needs to show Bruce how much he loves him, or his twisted version of love.”

What do you think about these Dumbo as Gotham posters? Let us know in the comments!

Dumbo opens in theaters March 29, 2019.

The final season of Gotham airs Thursdays on FOX.