Dwayne Johnson Backs Jeffrey Dean Morgan for Lobo

Jumanji and Skyscraper star Dwayne Johnson backs his Rampage co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan for DC Comics’ Main Man: Lobo.

Hell yes — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 1, 2018

“Hell yes,” Johnson wrote on Twitter in response to ComicBook.com bringing word the Walking Dead star expressed interest in returning to the DC Films universe as the alien bounty hunter and mercenary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The only one I want to play is DC and Lobo. He’s badass,” Morgan said during Walker Stalker Con’s ‘An Evening with Norman & Jeffrey’ one-night-only event, where he appeared alongside The Walking Dead co-star and Marvel hopeful Norman Reedus.

Morgan, who previously made a cameo appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as Thomas Wayne, doomed father of future crime-fighter Bruce Wayne, has maintained an interest in playing Lobo since 2009.

“Lobo would be very cool. I don’t think that I’m as big as Lobo is, but if you could transplant Mickey Rourke’s body on my head, that would be just great,” Morgan said at the time, fresh off his role as cigar-chomping and gun-loving maniac the Comedian in the Zack Snyder-directed Watchmen.

Johnson and Morgan recently headlined action blockbuster Rampage, which saw Johnson’s primatologist and former US Army Special Forces soldier Davis Okoye team with Morgan’s good-ol-boy OGA agent Harvey Russell to save the world from the wrath of skyscraper-tall mutated monsters.

Johnson, who topped Forbes’ highest-paid actors list in July, finally joins the superhero game when he makes his debut as ancient supervillain-turned-anti-hero Black Adam, who in the DC Comics emerged as the mystically-powered arch foe of Shazam (played in the DCEU by Zachary Levi).

Hiram Garcia — President of Johnson’s production company Seven Bucks Productions, teaming with the superstar on his flurry of box office hits and the in-the-works Johnson-led Jungle Cruise and Johnson’s Fast and Furious spinoff — recently told Collider Johnson’s solo superhero outing “is definitely happening.”

“We’re actually very deep into a script on it right now, which is coming along really well. I’m really excited with the story we’ve crafted,” he said of the movie being tailor suited for “living superhero” Johnson.

Garcia added the Seven Bucks team are “extremely excited” about Black Adam, and studio Warner Bros. — who backed Johnson’s San Andreas and Rampage — is “very excited.”

“As a comic book fan, when this thing comes out, it is going to be amazing. This is the fanboy in me talking to you, it’s going to deliver on the goods of everything you’d want to see Black Adam do, he’s going to be doing in this film,” Hirma said, teasing Johnson’s beefy anti-hero is not “a boy scout,” but a gives-no-shits superman who has “got edge to him.”

Warner Bros. has yet to stake a release date for Black Adam.