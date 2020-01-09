Early Batman Suit Concept Art Revealed For Batwoman TV Series

For the new CW series Batwoman, there had to be a major absence in Gotham City for Ruby Rose’s titular hero to not run into him every week. It’s still unclear just where Bruce Wanye went in the context of the Arrowverse, but he’s said to have disappeared without a trace and been missing for three years. The things he left behind are major too, not only his company but the Batcave and even his Batman suit which hangs as a reminder of what he stood for. The costume has appeared throughout the show’s first season, and even in some of the other CW shows, but it almost had a very different look to the one that ended up in front of cameras.

Costume designer Andy Poon took to Instagram recently to reveal an alternate design for the suit that didn’t end up on set. This alternate design certainly has a look more like the character’s outfit in the pages of current DC comics with a darker grey shirt to go with his black cape and cowl. Check out the image of the design below.

A version of Bruce Wayne has appeared during Batwoman as long-time Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy appeared as the character in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. This version of Bruce Wayne hailed from Earth-99 though and had a more sinister streak than the Batman fans are used to, even killing Superman in battle along with countless other villains. It’s unlikely that Conroy will reprise as the Prime Earth version of the character should he appear in the series at some point, but it’s too early to tell.

It’s been a big week for Batwoman as well, as it was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the GLAAD Media Awards and already been renewed for a second season at The CW. Batwoman will return with an all-new episode on Sunday, January 19.