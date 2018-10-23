‘Elseworlds’ Photo Reveals Grant Gustin in Green Arrow Costume

Fans are starting to get glimpses of the latest Arrowverse crossover, providing an interesting twist on two of the most popular DC Comics series on The CW. As evidenced by the new poster, the Green Arrow and the Flash will switch places.

A new photo posted by Stephen Amell shows himself in the duds of the Scarlet Speedster, while The Flash star Grant Gustin is dressed in a variation of the Arrow suit.

One does not simply walk in The Flash Suit. pic.twitter.com/MZb9mZSVWJ — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 22, 2018

While we’ve seen glimpses of the two superheroes swapping identities, and fans already saw Amell dressed as the Flash, this is our first view of Gustin as the vigilante of Star City.

No one really knows much about the Elseworlds crossover, except that it will include Tyler Hoechlin as Superman (as we can see in the photo), as well as introduce Batwoman to the CW.

Amell has hyped up the crossover as he’s filmed it in recent weeks. The actor indulged fans in a recent stream on Facebook Live, praising the storyline that will flip the Arrowverse on its head.

“The crossover is fucking bananas,” Amell explained. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“‘Crisis on Earth X’, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.