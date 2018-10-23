“Elseworlds” Fan Poster Imagines Green Arrow as Supergirl

Of the various strange costume choices we have seen Stephen Amell take on so far as part of the upcoming “Elseworlds” crossover, there is one dark horse candidate for fan favorite that seems to keep coming up:

Supergirl.

That’s right, fans are eager to see the ultra-masculine, stubble-chinned Green Arrow actor suit up in a skirt and long hair for the crossover. And while it will almost certainly never happen for real, the magic of Photoshop has made it something that fans can enjoy.

Using the same trade dress, logo, and marketing slogan as the official poster, fan artist BossLogic has pieced together a poster that reimagines Stephen Amell as Supergirl and Melissa Benoist as Green Arrow.

She looks good — although you can’t see her hair and eyes from the angle, so outside of the green hood, she could be Willa Holland’s Speedy without much of a margin of error.

While the plot of “Elseworlds” remains a bit of a mystery — and arguably gets more confusing by the day — we do know that it will see Supergirl, The Flash (Grant Gustin), and Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) crossing paths with a wide array of DC Comics characters.

In addition to Superman and Lois, the event will include the live-action debut of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) as well as appearances from Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), and Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell).

“The crossover is fucking bananas,” Amell explained during a recent Facebook Live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“‘Crisis on Earth X’, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.