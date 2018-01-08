Exclusive Clip: The Dark Knight Meets the Scooby Gang in ‘Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold’

Warner Bros. Animation has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Scooby Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold, the upcoming animated feature which blends two of Warner’s most traditionally-successful animated brands.

In the clip, you get to see the first time the Mystery, Inc. team lays eyes on Batman — and…well, he’s kind of a jerk. Not exactly off-brand, but clearly this does not happen in a world where he is familiar with, or impressed by, their body of work.

This is not the first time Batman has teamed up with Scooby and friends; during the show’s original run, Adam West and Burt Ward reprised their roles as Batman and Robin, in a pair of hour-long TV movies that were later released on DVD.

This time around, things are a little different in the sense that Batman brings company — and not just Robin — in the form of The Question, Black Canary, Aquaman, Detective Chimp and more from the world of the late, lamented animated series Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

James Tucker, a key creative force behind The Brave and the Bold and the supervising producer and co-screenwriter of the just-released Batman vs. Two-Face movie, recently told ComicBook.com that he used Batman ’66 as an inspiration for Brave and the Bold, so it is no surprise this match-up tonally fits.

The main voice cast includes Diedrich Bader as Batman, Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo and Fred, Grey Griffin as Daphne and Black Canary, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, and Kate Micucci as Velma. The guest cast is comprised of Jeff Bennett as Joker, Jeffrey Combs as The Question, John DiMaggio as Aquaman, Nika Futterman as Catwoman, Nicholas Guest as Martian Manhunter, John Michael Higgins as The Riddler, Tom Kenny as Penguin and Plastic Man, Kevin Michael Richardson as Detective Chimp, Tara Strong as Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, and Fred Tatasciore as Harvey Bullock.

Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold will be available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on DVD and Digital tomorrow — Tuesday, January 9.