Fan Makes Amazing LEGO Version of Wayne Manor

Recently on Reddit, somebody called our attention to what has to be the most incredible Wayne Manor/Batcave set ever assembled.

The massive set, which draws influences from the comics and animated series as well as the Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan Batman movies, is so detailed that even now that it is assembled, it takes hours to move it — because of all the pieces that have to be detached and reattached every time.

You can check it out below — and, really…it’s hard to imagine how massive and awesome this is.

The set’s creator chimed in on the thread, too. After someone asked how it was transported, Brent Waller answered, “It disassembles in to about 20 large modular chunks that all fit in my Rav 4. Takes about 7 hours to put back together properly though including wiring the lights back up and setting up all the minifigs plus about 100 bats.”

If you look at the video above, you can also see a number of cool, fun Easter eggs included in the set, including Ra’s al Ghul reviving a dead Robin (is it Damian or Jason?), Superman flying overhead, Alfred doing the laundry, and more.

There’s also everything from Batplanes and Batmobiles to dinosaurs and what appears to be holiday decorations.

Not represented is the post-modern riff on the Batcave from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, which would likely have been too much of a diversion from the traditional model of both the Manor and the Cave to really pay it attention while keeping the rest of the build consistent.

Not long ago, filmmaker Zack Snyder explained the decision to go the way they did with the Manor.

Snyder’s explanation for the building’s decrepit state reads, “I think his father commissioned the lake house as a gift to his mother, a place built by her favorite architect, and she loved it. When Bruce turned 18, he moved in. He ordered Wayne Manor to be left to decompose.”

Throughout the course of Batman v Superman, a variety of different elements hinted at Batman turning his back on the identity of Bruce Wayne and leaning far more heavily into the ideals of the Dark Knight, creating a variety of reasons why Wayne Manor had fallen into the state of disrepair. Apparently, these implications and ambiguity weren’t good enough reasons for some fans, as they wanted the director to personally clarify the detail.