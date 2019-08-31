First Joker Movie Reactions Praise Film As A Masterpiece

Fans and press are finally getting their first look at Warner Bros. and DC’s Todd Phillips helmed Joker at the Venice International Film Festival, and the incoming reactions are extremely positive. Many are calling the film, which stars Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a masterpiece, with a dark, brutal, and surprising tone. Fans are also praising Phoenix’s performance as the Joker specifically, and are saying that he should definitely be in the running for an Academy Award come Oscar season.

It seems DC and Warner Bros. has a critical darling on its hands, and we’ll just have to wait and see if it can deliver a commercial hit for the studio as well. From the sound of these reactions though, it feels like that shouldn’t be a problem, especially for a film that has such a low budget, and we can’t wait to see more.

Joker stars Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official description below.

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Joker hits theaters on October 4th.

A Masterpiece

James Jones couldn’t be happier about the film, calling it “funny, dark, beautiful, full of rage, and really f****** cool”, and he really couldn’t believe how good it was.

I can’t quite believe how good Joker is. It’s a masterpiece. Funny, dark, beautiful, full of rage, and really fucking cool. Joaquin Phoenix is masterful and every shot is sublime. #Venezia76 — James Jones (@jamesjonesfilm) August 31, 2019

Makes you realize quite how boring Brad Pitt’s spaceman is. — James Jones (@jamesjonesfilm) August 31, 2019

De Niro in Joker v Pacino in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a lesson in how to/how not to use a big star in a minor role. #Venezia76 — James Jones (@jamesjonesfilm) August 31, 2019

Jones also pointed out how it expertly used a big name star like De Niro as opposed to another film using a similarly big-name star.

A Triumph

Lorenzo Ciorcalo calls the film “the Joker we f****** deserve”, and has nothing but great things to say about Joaquin Phoenix’s performance.

#Venezia76 The #Joker we fucking deserve. Rings of comedy, rings of fire. It’s a circus, it’s a carnival, it’s a mayhem. Phoenix brings us dancing through this social disease and it’s a triumph. #JokerMovie — Lorenzo Ciorcalo (@rotovisor) August 31, 2019

It Is Gnarly

Alex Billington says there will be an era before Joker and one after, and honestly can’t believe this movie got made and exists.

There will be before Joker. And there will be after Joker. I don’t know if the world is ready for this movie. Or maybe it is? It is GNARLY. It is crazy. It is audacious. It doesn’t hold back. Wow. I can’t believe it exists. But it does. And it’s coming. — Alex Billington @ Venice (@firstshowing) August 31, 2019

The Last Hurdle

Jak-Luke Sharp has nothing but compliments for Phoenix’s performance as Joker, calling it “phenomenal” and “dark, gritty & f****** crazy”. That said, for Sharp, the movie doesn’t quite clear the final hurdle.

#Joker Pheonix is phenomenal. Dark, gritty & fucking crazy. More on the lines of Mean Streets than Taxi Driver. It all looks to be serving a masterclass but Phillips stumbles in the last hurdle with the film not knowing if it wants to stand alone or be enticed by lore #Venezia76 pic.twitter.com/tB2QlBeQrm — Jak-Luke Sharp @ Venice Film Festival (@JakLukeSharp) August 31, 2019

Just WOW

Olivier Sarbil can’t deal with how great Phoenix’s performance is in the movie, and sees Oscars in the future.

#joker was just… Just, just WOW. The Academy Award for Best Actor must go to #JoaquinPhoenix pic.twitter.com/hik3bvXgaP — Olivier Sarbil (@oliviersarbil) August 31, 2019

Bring In The Clowns

Radek Folta says the film will “surprise the hell out of people”, and offers a “brutal origin story”. As for Phoenix, Folta calls it another “iconic performance”.

“Bring in the clowns!!!” 🤡 #Joker will surprise the hell out of people. Dark, twisted, brutal origin story of the most recognised villain in popular culture. Joaquin Phoenix adds another iconic performance to his extraordinary career #Venezia76 — Radek Folta @Venezia76 (@rdfolta) August 31, 2019

All Hail Joaquin Phoenix

Roles like Joker don’t come up all the time, but when they do you have to seize the opportunity, and for International Film Critique, Phoenix certainly did.

#JokerMovie is the type of film that defines an actor’s career, type of role & character that comes once in a lifetime. Heath Ledger’s #Joker redefined the character, but Phoenix cements it as one of the greatest, darkest villains in cinematic history. All hail Joaquin Phoenix! — International Film Critique (@IntFilmCritique) August 31, 2019

