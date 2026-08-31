5 Marvel Heroes Who Could Beat Batman at His Own Game

Batman holds the title of the smartest human in DC Comics, even eclipsing super geniuses like Lex Luthor and Mr. Terrific. The Dark Knight has earned this title because not only is he the World’s Greatest Detective, but also because he’s built some of the most advanced technology on the planet. Batman is so smart that he’s developed numerous contingencies to deal with the world’s most powerful heroes. However, while Batman is certifiably one of the smartest heroes in DC Comics, the Marvel Universe has more than its fair share of geniuses who have proven themselves to be the Caped Crusader’s superior in terms of intelligence.

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Batman is a genius, but in Marvel Comics there are plenty of heroes who can run calculations faster and invent devices far beyond anything Batman could.

5) Bruce Banner

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Batman may be able to outwit the muscle-bound Hulk easily, but the Jolly Green Giant’s other personality would be a different story entirely. Dr. Bruce Banner, the Hulk’s puny human persona, is an undisputed genius with seven PhDs and an unrivaled knowledge of nuclear physics. No one in the world understands better the complexity and dangers of gamma radiation. Banner’s expertise goes far beyond just radiation, as he’s also shown mastery in the fields of astrophysics, biology, architecture, and engineering. He’s built a machine called the Herocollider Synchrotron, which can scan the infinite multiverse at unfathomable speeds. Banner has also built an interstellar radio on a barren planet, a device that could rupture space-time, and augmentations that allowed him to pilot the Hulk’s body like a starship. Perhaps Banner’s most impressive feat is when he built his own Ultimate Nullifier that could annihilate anything from gods to entire timelines with the push of a button. Nothing in Batman’s utility belt comes even close to that type of technology.

4) Iron Man

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Tony Stark and Bruce Wayne are both genius billionaire playboys who use their vast wealth and intellect to fight crime after experiencing a traumatic event. However, Stark is far more focused on advancing science than Batman. Stark’s armors are some of the most powerful weapons in Marvel, as even older models can rival Thor. Iron Man’s obsession with being ready for everything has led him to construct dozens of armors, each more advanced than the last. Some of his most impressive suits, like the Godkiller Armor MK II and the Godbuster Armor, are capable of destroying not only cosmic gods, but the entire universe. Iron Man has also developed a Dyson Sphere. This megastructural weapon partially encircles the Sun to harness its power and can fire unstoppable death beams capable of destroying planets at only a 2% charge. He even created a virtual reality that was the size of a real universe. With inventions like these, it’s safe to say that Iron Man is Batman’s intellectual superior.

3) Mr. Fantastic

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Few heroes in all of comics are more renowned for their intelligence than Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic. The genius leader of the Fantastic Four, Richards regularly develops plans and machines far beyond anything Batman has managed to accomplish. When Richards was 16, he already had an IQ of 269, and it’s only multiplied drastically since then. He’s made countless breakthroughs in engineering, space and time travel, biochemistry, robotics, electronics, and biology. Some of Richards’ best inventions include a universal translator, a device that can grant and remove superpowers, dimensional gateways to the Negative Zone and the multiverse, and a transporter that lets people travel to and return from the afterlife. Part of how Richards can pull off these feats is that he can use his elastic powers to literally rearrange portions of his brain to become more knowledgeable in certain areas of study. Unless Batman could somehow learn to alter his brain, he stands no chance at catching up to Richards’ level.

2) Valeria Richards

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If Batman has trouble trying to outthink Mr. Fantastic, then he’d do even worse against the elastic hero’s daughter. From infancy, Valeria Richards’ intelligence was far beyond that of other children her age. Even as a young child, Valeria was an expert in numerous fields of science, including time travel, dimensional physics, and artificial intelligence. Valeria’s genius is so great that despite her young age, Mr. Fantastic has recognized her as his intellectual superior. She’s developed highly advanced AI’s out of boredom, created gadgets that could replicate Invisible Woman’s abilities, and time machines. Perhaps Valeria’s greatest invention as of now is the Forever Gate, which acts as a passageway to the infinite multiverse and the entire time stream. Even a version of Franklin Richards with the power and a cosmically enhanced mind like Galactus’s found himself outsmarted and destroyed by his sister. Valeria’s young age and desire to constantly push the boundaries of scientific advancement ensure that her potential is far beyond anything Batman can even hope to comprehend.

1) Moon Girl

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As confirmed by Marvel Comics itself, the smartest hero in their entire gallery is the nine-year-old prodigy Lunella Lafayette, aka Moon Girl. Despite her young age, Moon Girl quickly made a name for herself as the one person who could solve the Banner Test that not even Mr. Fantastic could solve. In addition to the assortment of wearable gadgets Moon Girl uses to fight crime, she has created incredible devices such as alien trackers, time machines, and dimensional gateways. What makes these feats even more impressive is that unlike other geniuses such as Batman or Iron Man, Moon Girl doesn’t have endless resources and instead relies on random junk she finds to build devices that break the laws of space-time. She’s also an expert hacker, as seen when she modified the X-Men’s supercomputer Cerebro to detect magic. Moon Girl may not be as experienced a crimefighter as Batman, but her intelligence is far greater than his.