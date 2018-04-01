First Look at The CW’s Invasion! Crossover: A New Costume For Legends of Tomorrow’s Steel

Citizen Steel will be suiting up in the coming episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, as seen in a sneak peek at tomorrow’s Entertainment Weekly.

The magazine, which is doing a feature story on the forthcoming four-way crossover between Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow, includes a two-page spread that includes numerous DC superheroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In it, fans can see their first look at Citizen Steel’s new outfit — reminiscent of the one his grandfather wore in World War II, but with a more technicolor and modern feel — as well as Ray Palmer wearing his

Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl will cross over with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow next month in “Invasion!” a three-part crossover that starts in the final moments of an episode of Supergirl and then plays through the other series. Based on the 1988 comic book event miniseries Invasion! from Keith Giffen, Bill Mantlo, Todd McFarlane, Bart Sears, and more, EW confirms that it will closely track the plot of that storyline: aliens will be assembled by The Dominators and descend on Earth to bring an end to the “threat” of Earth’s burgeoning metahuman community.

In the TV version, rather than assembling a loose alliance of dangerous alien races, the Dominators will apparently be mind-controlling the aliens that join them. That’s a revelation that led EW to hint even the heroes might be forced to take one another on at some point in the story.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT; The Flash on Tuesdays at the same time; Arrow on Wednesdays and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on Thursdays. All four series air on The CW. The “Invasion!” crossover will air beginning November 28.