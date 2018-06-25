‘Freedom Fighters: The Ray’ Renewed for Season 2 at CW Seed

Earlier today, Warner Bros. Television announced their plans for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, and it appears that they dropped a bit of good news about a fan-favorite animated series in the process.

Freedom Fighters: The Ray has officially been renewed for a second season at CW Seed, according to WBTV’s SDCC announcement. According to their report, the animated series will premiere “brand new episodes from season two” during SDCC Preview Night, with the episodes available to stream on CW Seed shortly after.

Freedom Fighters: The Ray tells the origin story of Ray Terrill (Russell Tovey), a man who reluctantly becomes a superhero after he is visited by his dying Earth-X doppelganger. As the light-powered superhero The Ray, Ray fights the Nazi villains of Earth-X, while building up the courage to come out as gay to his parents.

For Arrowverse fans, especially those who fell in love with Tovey’s portrayal after last year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover, this will surely be some good news.

“He’s sneakily, cheekily walked into this world.” Tovey told ComicBook.com late last year. “And he has come away from that huge four-episode crossover, and being able to have had made that impact is wonderful. I don’t know how many times I’ve been tagged in a photo of me and Wentworth Miller kissing as Citizen Cold and The Ray. To have that image bombarded at me has made me very happy! I don’t think my boyfriend would appreciate it, that a picture of me kissing another guy would ever make me so “Woo!” and feel very happy over and over again. But it really does. Every single time it’s like, “Wow, that’s really made a difference, that’s really been something that so many people have found very suddenly important, and special.”

While it’s unclear if and when Tovey will reprise his role in the live-action space, he was pretty optimistic about returning for a future animated adventure.

“Someone’s just told me from CW that it’s their highest-rated show on CW Seed at the moment.” Tovey told ComicBook.com back in January. “So it’s like, ‘Surely a second season of Freedom Fighters: The Ray is in the bag!”

So, what could that second season end up looking like? It sounds like Tovey has some ideas already in mind.

“I just hope that people really connect with this guy, and project onto him and want him around.” Tovey explained to ComicBook.com. “So he can go anywhere and be able to tell more stories. How many Earths are there? 50-something different Earths. So on another Earth, there’s gonna be stuff going down that The Ray can help with, and the Freedom Fighters.”

“And you’re gonna see through [Freedom Fighters‘ first season] how Ray Terrill, how his acceptance of himself and who he truly is nourishes, enriches, and makes him a better person.” Tovey continued. “And how, going forward, that develops into happiness and relationships and in his real world. I’d like to just explore that, you know? If people like the character, then they’re willing to see him go anywhere. And I hope that people are really gonna love this guy and just want him to show them what he’s up to.”

The second season of Freedom Fighters: The Ray will be available on CW Seed starting July 18th.