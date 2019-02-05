Google Still Thinks Zack Snyder Is Directing Justice League Part 2

At this point, discussions of what Zack Snyder‘s full vision for Justice League would’ve been are an everyday part of the DC fandom. In the last few months we’ve learned a lot about just how big the Justice League trilogy really was, and all of the DC Comics characters that were supposed to make an appearance. But no matter how awesome Snyder’s Justice League sounds in 20/20 hindsight, the window of opportunity for it to reach the screen has come and gone forever.

Except, it seems nobody bothered to tell Google that! 🤣

As you can see above, a Google search of “Zack Snyder upcoming movies” will turn up the result that Snyder is still directing “Justice League Part Two”. And that is just woefully wrong at this point.

If you can remember back to when the DCEU was just taking shape, the original plan was to shoot Justice League parts 1 & 2, back to back. Snyder obviously had a three-act saga in mind, but it all went sideways when Batman v Superman put the director and studio at odds with one of another – and invited both critical and audience backlash in the process. By the time production on Justice League started, Snyder was no longer in charge of the vision, and infamously left the production. Avengers Joss Whedon stitched together a Frankenstein meld of he and Snyder’s versions of Justice League, and brought the momentum behind the DC Extended Universe to a halt in the process. What we’re left with now is the aforementioned discussions of what could’ve been, and a die-hard fan movement to at least get the Snyder version of Justice League (Part One) released by Warner Bros.

Ironically, while Zack Snyder’s DC films have been the stuff of controversy, the various spinoff franchises he created from those films have been massive successes. His choice of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman created the first smash hit franchise for the DCEU, and now Snyder’s once controversial choice of Jason Momoa’s Aquaman has delivered the first billion-dollar earner for DC/WB. Those successful visions inspired by Snyder have only fueled belief that, had the studio trusted fully in their director, the DCEU franchise might now be in a much better place.

Still, with Shazam, Joker, Wonder Woman 1984, and Birds of Prey all now in production or headed to theaters in the next two years, DC seems to be finally finding its footing – with or without a shared universe approach.

The DC Movie Universe continues with Aquaman in theaters now, Shazam on April 5th, Joker in theaters on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters on June 5th, 2020.

