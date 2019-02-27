‘Gotham’: Closeup Look at Batman Villain Scarface Revealed

There are not one but two new villains set to arrive on Gotham this week. After being killed earlier on this season, Mr. Penn is somehow making a comeback, this time under the moniker of The Ventriloquist, and he’s bringing with him his evil alter ego/puppet villain, Scarface.

The first look at actor Andrew Sellon’s debut as the resurrected Ventriloquist arrived last week in a batch of new photos from Thursday’s new episode, “Nothing’s Shocking.” He was holding a puppet in the images, but it was hard to make out a ton of detail given how far away he was from the camera. However, Sellon took to Twitter this week to share a bit of trivia about his turn as Ventriloquist, as well as a much closer look at his terrifying puppet.

“Ventriloquist FAQs,” Sellon wrote. “Q: Did Gotham know you had this skill when they hired you as Mr. Penn? A: No! It wasn’t on my resume then. It’s back on now!”

Ventriloquist FAQs!

Q: Did Gotham know you had this skill when they hired you as Mr. Penn?

A: No! It wasn’t on my resume then. It’s back on now! 😆

More FAQs daily and Interview coming soon! @gothamonfox #mrpenngotham #misterpenn #theventriloquist #scarface #thepenntriloquist pic.twitter.com/7lgiRtZatz — Andrew Sellon (@AndrewSellonNY) February 25, 2019

It sounds as though Sellon isn’t just playing the Ventriloquist on the show, but he actually is one in real life. That would explain why Gotham chose to bring him back as the puppet-wielding villain rather than cast someone new for what is likely a short-lived role.

There’s no telling what Ventriloquist and Scarface will bring to the table when they arrive on Gotham this week, but it certainly looks as though some ridiculous antics are on the way.

What do you think of Gotham‘s designs for Scarface and Ventriloquist? Are you excited for them to arrive? Let us know in the comments!

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8 pm ET on FOX.

