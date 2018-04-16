‘Gotham’ Introduced Bruce Wayne’s First Batmobile

Did you know that Bruce Wayne’s very first version of the Batmobile was a Ford Mustang? Well neither did we, until last night.

While this week’s episode of Gotham will be remembered for it’s shocking twists and maniacal deaths (which you can read all about here), the show lowkey introduced the very first version of what will become the iconic Batmobile.

At the beginning of “A Dark Knight: That’s Entertainment,” Alfred took Bruce to the old garage at Wayne Manor. We then learned that it was Bruce’s birthday, and that Alfred was preparing to give him his present.

Alfred told a story about Bruce as a child, pulling around a red wagon and building a little garage to put it in. Bruce always liked having somewhere to go that was his own, so Alfred’s gift was an effort to make that happen.

Bruce opened his gift to find a key. Around the corner in the other side of the garage sat a brand new Ford Mustang, which looked much more modern than anything vehicle we’ve seen on the show. Check it out:

This was certainly a great moment for the characters on the show, but the car didn’t reach Batmobile status until Alfred his next surprise.

Since he knows that Bruce is going to be trying to fight crime in Gotham, Alfred wanted to make sure the teenager stayed safe. He pulled out a gun and revealed a major modification that he had made to the car, one that mimicked the Batmobiles of old.

Alfred shot a few rounds point blank into the side of the car and they just bounced right off. They didn’t even leave a scratch. Bruce now has a bullet-proof ride to whip around Gotham City in, and he couldn’t have been happier about it.

Then again, neither could any of the Batman fans watching the show. Now that Bruce has his car, it’s only a matter of time before he gets his cowl, right?

What did you think of Bruce Wayne’s new ride? Is Gotham‘s take on the early Batmobile worthy of the car’s history? Let us know by dropping a line in the comment section below!

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on FOX.