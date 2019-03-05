‘Gotham’ Fan Art Imagines David Mazouz as Batman

As the final season of Gotham begins to wind down, fans are looking forward to seeing Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) finally go full-out Batman. Thanks to some gnarly fan art that surfaced this weekend, fans now have an excellent idea at how Mazouz would look like in the iconic cape and cowl.

The art comes courtesy of fan artist Will Gray (@willgray_art) and first surfaced on the artists’ Instagram profile.

Last summer at San Diego Comic-Con, Mazouz sat down with ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgely and talked about how his character would transform into the Caped Crusader in the show’s fifth and final season.

“He’s gonna be out there helping people,” Mazouz said. “At the beginning, he’s going to be very concerned with Selina, because we know what happened with her. So that’s going to be a big struggle, how to help her if there’s any way he can help her. Eventually, he’s going to realize that the GCPD, Jim Gordon has been so desperately trying to hold this light to Gotham, literally and metaphorically. To show the villains that there are good people, to show the good people that there are people to protect them.

“But eventually, as we all know, that’s not gonna be enough, and Bruce is going to see that. He’s going to look at people like Penguin, and look at people who are the roots of corruption and the roots of abuses of power and realize that only somebody like Batman can take them down. He’s going to become what he needs to become.”

What have you thought about the show’s final season? Are you looking forward to Mazouz finally suiting up as Batman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Gotham airs Thursday nights on Fox at 8/7 p.m. Central.

