‘Gotham’ Final Season “Trespassers” Preview Provides First Glimpse of Batman’s Cape and Cowl

The final season of Gotham kicked off with a literal bang, which included the death of a prominent character on the new series. But the preview for next week’s episode also included a tease at Batman‘s first major appearance.

The promo for Gotham episode “Trespassers” promises more conflict between Jim Gordon and Penguin and Bruce Wayne and Jeremiah, but it also gave us our first glimpse at Batman’s cape and cowl. In a quick scene at the end of the promo, we get a shot of Batman running into the fog — possibly teasing Batman’s debut sooner than we thought.

It seems like Bruce Wayne’s villain toward becoming the Caped Crusader is closely tied to Jeremiah’s own evolution into the Joker, as actor Cameron Monaghan teased to ComicBook.com.

Even though Jeremiah succeeded in his mission of transforming Gotham City into a “No Man’s Land,” he still has his eye set on Bruce.

“It was interesting in the last season,” he continued. “His plan succeeded. He destroyed Gotham. He marooned it. He created his maze and his image and all this stuff, which is rare for any villain to succeed. So I think that he’s enjoying that he’s king of the roost and he’s sort of working within the shadows with a lot of respect and he’s sort of the big boogeyman in the city right now. I think he’s enjoying that and it’s giving him a sense of ego and hubris. He has got a girlfriend now and he’s more successful than he’s ever been.

“I think that what’s driving him right now and what his plan and what he’s building is, he’s always working or building something, is Bruce. Bruce is his special project. It’s the one thing that’s bothering him and nagging him because it’s the one thing he didn’t succeed at. That’s what we see with him now is he’s happyish but he’s still unsatisfied because he needs to show Bruce how much he loves him, or his twisted version of love.”

The final season of Gotham airs Thursdays on FOX.