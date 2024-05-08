Teen Titans: Ryan Potter Wants to See One Piece's Inaki Godoy Tackle Beast Boy

Netflix couldn't have found a better actor to bring Monkey D. Luffy to life than Inaki Godoy. The actor found themselves thrust on the world's stage last year when One Piece's live-action adaptation went live. With a second season on the horizon, Godoy is staying busy, but he's on the lookout for work just like any other actor. And now, Titans star Ryan Potter says they'd pass the baton of Beast Boy to the actor.

Recently, Potter made the Internet double take when he shared his pick for the next live-action Beast Boy. "Inaki Godoy or nothing," the actor pitched. So there you have it!

Of course, Potter finished his tenure at Beast Boy recently with Max's Titans. The live-action series made its debut in 2018, and it wrapped last year. Before taking on the DC Universe, Potter made their acting debut on Nickelodeon before taking to Disney with Big Hero 6. Potter voiced the movie's lead Hiro Hamada, and the actor reprised that role in the Baymax mini-series circa 2022.

As for Godoy, the 20-year-old actor is considering an up-and-coming talent in the wake of One Piece. The star got his start in television in 2006 with the telemundo series La querida del Centauro. In 2020, the actor scored his first leading role with Go Youth and continued to star in Spanish-language productions before tackling The Imperfects for Netflix. Of course, the star has now become a household name as Godoy plays Luffy in the live-action One Piece series. He earned rave reviews for his work in season one, and One Piece is expected to kickstart production on season two this summer.

Godoy may be busy with One Piece, but the actor has the range to bring Beast Boy to life. So if the DC Universe is looking to reboot the Teen Titans in the future, the team should give Godoy's people a call!

What do you think about Potter's pick for Beast Boy? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!