Don’t Expect to See Much More of ‘Gotham’s Ecco This Season

The Joker and Harley Quinn go hand in hand, so when Gotham gave Jeremiah Valeska his full Joker story arc, fans were prepared to see some kind of tease that a Harley Quinn type of character was on the way.

Wishes came true when Jeremiah’s right-hand-lady Ecco showed up in last week’s episode, donning a full clown suit and mask, looking a lot like Harley Quinn. The connection between the characters was taken even further at the end of the episode when Ecco was killing Wayne Industries security guards alongside Jeremiah, wearing a Harley-esque skirt and diamond pattern.

Gotham did a lot to tease Harley Quinn last week, but that doesn’t mean she will be a focal point in the story moving forward. In fact, according to star Cameron Monaghan, Ecco won’t play much of a role at all in the final two episodes of Season 4.

“For the finale, there’s less of a focus on that because we want to make it more specific to the relationship between Jeremiah and Bruce,” Monaghan told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. “That becomes the primary focus. I think that, fingers crossed, if there’s a season 5, that could be something we could explore then, but because there are a lot of moving parts coming together to make the final two episodes. I think that the writers didn’t intend for her to come into play. It was really one of those things where there was moving focus and they couldn’t. It was a conversation I had and mentioned to them, but I think that ultimately they just didn’t want the core story that they were trying to tell be diluted for these last couple episodes. That’s something that would work better with a bit more room to play next year.”

There is certainly a lot of potential for Ecco to grow into an important character on Gotham, but it sounds like that is all dependent on the show getting renewed for a fifth season. As of now, FOX hasn’t yet announced its decision regarding Gotham‘s future, but its likely the network will reveal the Batman prequel’s fate at next week’s Upfronts presentation.

Are you hoping to see Ecco’s story unfold next season? Will she make a good live action Harley Quinn? Let us know what you think by dropping a line in the comments below!

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on FOX.