The Joker Officially Introduced on ‘Gotham’

Finally! After four long years the wait is officially over! Gotham has introduced Batman’s biggest rival, the Clown Prince of Crime himself, the one and only Joker!

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Gotham! Continue reading at your own risk…

When it was revealed that Jerome Valeska, played by Cameron Monaghan, wasn’t going to become the Joker on the show. He had the look, attitude, and all-around insanity to play the character, but the cast and creators insisted that he was just “a prototype.”

Now, a couple years later, the real Joker has finally been revealed. Just as many fans suspected over the course of the last week, Jerome’s twin brother has taken over the terrifying mantle of the Joker, and will to terrorize the streets of Gotham as Season 4 continues.

After Jerome was killed by Jim Gordon at the music festival, Jeremiah returned home to his office to mourn the loss of his twisted brother. There, a present waited for him.

Inside was a jack-in-the-box that sprayed gas onto Jeremiah, before playing a message from Jerome. The message basically told Jeremiah that Jerome knew his days were numbered, so he had a special gas made just for his brother, who would go crazy and become Jerome’s ultimate revenge.

As Jerome’s voice rang through the office, Jeremiah writhed and screamed, but that noise soon turned into a manic laugh. When Jeremiah’s face came back into the frame, it was pale and white, with an enormous grin spread from ear to ear.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is how Gotham‘s true Joker was born.

Now, the show didn’t actually say the word “Joker,” but it was very clear that’s who Jeremiah was becoming. You can check out the photo from the episode below and see for yourself!

What did you think of Gotham‘s wild Joker reveal? Let us know by dropping a line in the comment section below!

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on FOX.