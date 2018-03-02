TV Ratings: ‘Gotham’ Ties Lows in Return

Gotham returned with a bang on Thursday night but, unfortunately, the explosive episode wasn’t able to make a dent in the ratings.

After a three month hiatus, Gotham finally made its way back to Thursday night, with the midseason premiere drawing 2.6 million viewers, scoring a mere 0.8 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic. If you’ve been paying attention to the numbers this season, this ties Gotham‘s series lows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ever since moving to Thursday nights this season, Gotham has struggled to find its footing against heavy competition. However, with the fan-favorite Jerome (Cameron Monaghan) coming back next week, there’s a chance that a rise in ratings could be in store.

Over on The CW, both Supernatural and Arrow had decent performances compared to their usual numbers. Supernatural had 1.63 million people tune in, earning a 0.6 demo rating, while Arrow saw 1.18 million viewers and a 0.4 score. Both of these ratings scores were steady, despite each series dropping a handful of viewers.

As it does most Thursday nights, CBS won the night. Despite posting series low numbers, The Big Bang Theory (13.6 mil/2.5) had the night’s highest numbers in both categories, followed closely by Young Sheldon (12.4 mil/2.21). Mom (9 mil/1.5) had a steady evening, Life in Pieces (6.5 mil/1.1) slipped a bit, and S.W.A.T. (5.3 mil/0.9) fell to its lowest numbers of the season.

ABC had a big night as it aired the highly-anticipated crossover between How to Get Away With Murder (4.2 mil/1.1) and Scandal (5.1 mil/1.3) brought both shows up significantly from their usual numbers. As always, Grey’s Anatomy (7.5 mil/2.0) was a steady performer.

NBC’s Thursday night comedy lineup had a fairly average week when it comes to the ratings. Will & Grace (4.1 mil/1.1) and Superstore (3.5 mil/1.0) were both down a bit in their midseason returns. Back to back episodes of A.P. Bio did 2.7 mil/0.8 and 2.8 mil/0.7, while Chicago Fire (5.6 mil/1.1) ticked up in its demo rating.