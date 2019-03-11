‘Gotham’: A Baby Is on the Way in “I Am Bane” Photos

Gotham is taking a one-week hiatus before diving headfirst into the final arc of the series, one that i sure to more at a break-neck pace and overwhelm fans with reveals, Easter eggs, and surprises. The episode that kicks off the carnage is titled “I Am Bane,” and the first photos tease that there will be more than one iconic Batman character making their debut on the show.

There are several photos from the episode that show Shane West’s Eduardo Dorrance officially taking on the Bane mantle, which is a moment we’ve been waiting to see for most of the season. The big surprise in these images actually doesn’t involve Bane at all, but rather shifts the focus to Barbara Keen.

As you’ll see in the first photo from “I Am Bane,” it looks like another short time jump has taken place, and Barbara is about to give birth. She’s being pushed through the hospital by Lee Thompkins, with both Riddler and Penguin following closely behind.

Of course, as any DC fan will tell you, this is likely no ordinary baby. We all know that the child of Jim Gordon is Barbara Gordon, who grows up to be Batgirl. So, depending on how the delivery goes, we could see the future Batgirl make her Gotham debut next Thursday.

Check out all 14 of the exciting new Gotham photos below!

