‘Gotham’ Final Season Set Photos Reveal Penguin & Riddler in Classic Comic Costumes

Filming on the series finale of Gotham is underway in New York City, and a new batch of photos from the set are making it clear that the show is keeping to its word, giving the beloved characters their iconic, comic accurate looks before all is said and done. On Monday morning, images of Oswald Cobblepot and Ed Nygma began to surface online, and their outfits are more in-line with their comic counterparts than any of us could have imagined.

IS THIS FANTASY AM I DREAMING? pic.twitter.com/GUp0mMHAUL — 月影菌子🍩 (@Shadonut_) November 19, 2018

In the photos, Nygma has gone full Riddler. Rather than just wearing a green suit and gloves, he’s now donning a much brighter outfit that has been littered with question marks from head to toe. He’s even got the dark sunglasses to go with it.

For Penguin, things are even more intricate, as Robin Lord Taylor‘s version of the character had much further to go in terms of catching up to the comic books. As you can see, he’s got the purple overcoat on top of his suit, but that’s not what will get all of the fans talking.

As promised, Penguin is donning his popular black top hat and monocle, the pieces of the outfit that truly make him the villain we’ve all come to know.

While some may be skeptical of the photos and their sources, Gotham writer and producer Tze Chun shared one of the images to his personal Twitter account, confirming that they are legit.

Leaked pic but here’s one hell of a glow up from our Riddler and Penguin. #gotham #gothamtvwriters pic.twitter.com/dmUqAteVZO — TZE CHUN (@anygivenchunday) November 19, 2018

When ComicBook.com visited the Gotham set back in October, we spoke to Taylor about Penguin’s transformation in the final season. He teased back then that the fans could expect to see many of the traditional Cobblepot attire before the show came to a close.

“I can’t spoil anything specific but definitely there are parts of the traditional iconography of the Penguin that are coming into play this year,” he told us. “We’ve done everything else with this character it has its own unique twists and it’s also everything is earned and everything makes sense this character is turning into the traditional Penguin that we all know and so we see it visually as well as emotionally.”

Gotham‘s final season premieres on Thursday, January 3, 2019 on FOX.