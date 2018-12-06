‘Gotham’: Intercepted Audio Message Reveals City Overrun With Criminals and Murderers

When Gotham‘s fourth season ended earlier this year, the city had been sent into complete and utter chaos. Jeremiah Valeska blew the bridges going in and out of town, and sent several buildings to the ground, thus creating No Man’s Land. The villains have taken over the city and, with the fifth and final season premiering in just under a month, the Gotham marketing team is having a field day with the new premise.

To tease the danger lurking in the city, Gotham‘s Twitter account shared a “leaked” radio conversation on Wednesday. When you listen to the message, you can hear an argument between Captain Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie), who stayed back when the city was evacuated to try and restore order, and someone from the government who is refusing to send aid.

It’s made very clear in this recording that Gotham City has completely fallen apart. Crime bosses and murderers are running free in the streets, making none of the people remaining in the city safe. Gordon does his best to convince the government that his people need help, but his plea falls on deaf ears. Gotham is completely on its own.

This entire No Man’s Land event is part of Jeremiah Valeska’s grand plan to remake the city in his own image. The first stage of this plan clearly succeeded, as the city is in a tailspin, but Jeremiah still isn’t satisfied.

While speaking to ComicBook.com on the set of Gotham‘s fifth season, actor Cameron Monaghan said that Jeremiah won’t rest until he gets Bruce Wayne.

“It was interesting in the last season,” Monaghan told us. “His plan succeeded. He destroyed Gotham. He marooned it. He created his maze and his image and all this stuff, which is rare for any villain to succeed. So I think that he’s enjoying that he’s king of the roost and he’s sort of working within the shadows with a lot of respect and he’s sort of the big boogeyman in the city right now. I think he’s enjoying that and it’s giving him a sense of ego and hubris. He has got a girlfriend now and he’s more successful than he’s ever been.

“I think that what’s driving him right now and what his plan and what he’s building is, he’s always working or building something, is Bruce. Bruce is his special project. It’s the one thing that’s bothering him and nagging him because it’s the one thing he didn’t succeed at. That’s what we see with him now is he’s happyish but he’s still unsatisfied because he needs to show Bruce how much he loves him, or his twisted version of love.”

