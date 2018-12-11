‘Gotham’ Season 5 Cast Portraits Revealed

Believe it or not, the wait is almost over. The debut of Gotham‘s fifth and final season is just around the corner, on January 3rd. In preparation for the new season’s arrival, the series has been releasing all sorts of promotional material online.

In addition to the various trailers and viral promos, Gotham has unveiled the first set of cast portraits for the new season, showing off all 12 of the show’s current stars. FOX released the photos on Monday afternoon via TVLine, and they look especially fantastic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The characters featured in the promos are almost all returning faces, save for one. Jeremiah, Jim, Bruce, Selina, Penguin, Riddler, Lee, Harvey, Barbara, Alfred, and Lucius are all sporting some new styles, though their faces are ones that we are all familiar with by now. However, there is one new character amongst the bunch, and it’s Eduardo Dorrance, aka Bane, played by Shane West.

This new character will likely be a disruption of the status quo in Gotham, taking attention away from all of the usual villains that plague the city. Of course, his entrance would occur during the most dire time in Gotham’s history, as the city is overrun with criminals following Jeremiah’s No Man’s Land event in the Season 4 finale.

You can check out all 12 of the new cast portraits below!

Jeremiah Valeska (Cameron Monaghan)

Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie)

Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz)

Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova)

Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor)

Riddler (Cory Michael Smith)

Bane (Shane West)

Leslie Thompkins (Morena Baccarin)

Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue)

Barbara Kean (Erin Richards)

Lucius Fox (Chris Chalk)

Alfred Pennyworth (Sean Pertwee)