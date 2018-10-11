David Mazouz Living “In the Moment” as ‘Gotham’ Winds Down

Much to the dismay of the show’s ever-loyal fanbase, Gotham is indeed coming to an end after its fifth season in 2019. It’s going to be hard for everyone who loves the series to say goodbye, but it’s going to be exponentially more difficult for the cast and crew who have spent the last half-decade calling Gotham home.

This is especially true for young actor David Mazouz, who has literally grown up on Gotham. Playing the lead role of Bruce Wayne, Mazouz is just 17 years old, and has been playing the soon-to-be Batman since he was 12.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a recent visit to the set of Season 5, we asked the star what it was like to finally prepare to leave the show behind next year.

“Geez. What’s it like going through this? It’s hard,” Mazouz said. “I have this tendency to live in the moment, I’ve kind of found that about myself so I’m not really, like even though I try to, which I don’t often, even when I try to, it’s kind of hard to realize that this is really almost it and we’re really coming to a close and this era, defining era of my life, has almost ended. You know, we just had our very last scene in Wayne Manor yesterday with Sean [Pertwee] which is just weird to think about because I had so many, I mean, I probably spent cumulative weeks in there.

“So it’s hard, and very nostalgic, but again, I don’t know. I’m saying that I feel like that’s the answer I’m supposed to give but really I’m just kind of living in the moment, living day-by-day and I don’t think it’s really going to hit me until it’s actually over. If that makes any sense.”

Are you sad to say goodbye to Gotham next year? What will you miss most about the show? Let us know in the comments!

Gotham is set to air its fifth and final season on FOX in 2019.