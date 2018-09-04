‘Gotham’ to Introduce Batman Villain Magpie in Season 5

Gotham is returning to FOX for a fifth and final season in 2019, and the chaotic Batman prequel is bringing a plethora of classic comic villains along for the ride. Bane, Man-Bat, Mother, and Mutant Leader have all been revealed for the final season, and you can now add yet another name to that list.

According to one of Gotham‘s longtime stars, the villainous Magpie is set to appear in Season 5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a panel at Fan Expo Canada this weekend, Gotham‘s Robin Lord Taylor, who has played Oswald Cobblepot since the series premiere, was asked whether or not his character would get the chance to interact with Bane in Season 5, given that a few episode titles revealed the villain’s inclusion. Not only did the actor confirm that Bane was indeed arriving this season, but he also revealed that Magpie would be introduced.

“All I can say is I hope so,” Taylor said. “Because every time we have a new villain, especially one like Bane, who is coming in, and we’re also introducing Magpie this year, which is really exciting. But again, anytime he interacts with these characters it changes him and makes his character more interesting, and it gives him something to overcome. That’s part of getting deeper into the character, how he’s affected by these other incredible characters that are in the Batman universe.”

If you’re not familiar, Magpie is a Gotham-based criminal who has an affinity for jewels and various other shiny, valuable objects. Born Margaret Pye, Magpie made the turn to full-time villain after a stint working for the museum. After stealing artifacts from the museum where she worked, Magpie replaced them with booby-trapped copies.

Most fans will remember Magpie as the first villain that Batman and Superman fought together in post-Crisis continuity. After being jailed in Arkham Asylum, Magpie worked closely with Poison Ivy, though the latter couldn’t really stand her. Magpie most recently appeared in the Batgirl Rebirth series.

It’s unclear when or how Magpie will appear in Gotham Season 5, who will the producers are eyeing for the role. All we know at this point is that yet another villain is taking to the streets of Gotham City in the final season, and can only mean trouble for Jim, Bruce, and the few heroes that remain.

Are you excited to see Magpie join the ranks of Gotham‘s villains? Who do you think should get cast in the role? Let us know in the comments!

Gotham‘s fifth and final season is set to premiere on FOX in early 2019.