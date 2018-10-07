‘Gotham’ Season 5 Trailer Released at NYCC

Today officially marks the beginning of the end for Gotham, as the first trailer for the fifth and final season of FOX’s Batman prequel was released online.

You can watch the official trailer for Gotham Season 5 in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Season 4 concluded earlier this year, Gotham City had been turned to No Man’s Land, following Jeremiah’s destruction of the city’s bridges, keeping anyone from going in or out. Left to its own devices, Gotham City has become overrun by villains, with only Bruce Wayne, Jim Gordon, Harvey Bullock, and Lucius Fox left to defend it. Season 5 picks up months after the devastating event.

The new season, which will be its last, will only be 10 episodes in length, rather than the traditional 22. During a recent interview on the set of Gotham, star David Mazouz told us that the shortened episode order has created a much faster pace in Season 5.

“Crazy. Yeah. It does, it does ramp up, because you know we kind of fit the meat of 22 episodes into 10 and so you’ll see the episodes are crazy action-packed,” Mazouz said. “Like you know it’s kind of sad because I always found these to be kind of sweet moments, but we kind of have slimmed down on the scenes, the kind of more quiet scenes between two characters talking about the events of the episode, Sean and I had a lot of those in the kitchen or in the study. Kind of haven’t had a lot of those because every second is just filled with action, plot moving the story along, getting the characters where they need to go and I think it will be exhilarating as a viewer to watch. I can’t put any of the scripts down.”

It’s going to be a wild ride over the course of this final season, and the adventure officially began with the release of the trailer today.

What do you think of the new Gotham Season 5 trailer? Are you excited to see how the series comes to an end? Let us know in the comments!

Gotham‘s fifth and final season is set to air on FOX in 2019.