‘Gotham’s Newest Villain Suffers a Swift and Tragic Fate

After being thought dead at the beginning of Season 5, Penguin’s former right hand man, Mr. Penn, made his way back to Gotham in Thursday night’s episode, though with a bit of a twist. As pictures for the episode revealed, Penn had taken on the mantra of the Ventriloquist, bringing with him his evil dummy/alter-ego, Scarface. This was a great pull from the long list of Batman rogues, but it sadly didn’t last all that long.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the latest episode of Gotham! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mr. Penn used Scarface to essentially tell off Penguin. While Penn remained loyal, Scarface wanted to kill him, due to the fact that he treated everybody like absolute garbage for years. The dummy spent serious time trying to convince Penn to pull the trigger on Penguin and end his life.

This entire situation gets Penguin to admit that he may have actually been a horrible person to everyone around him. Even in this epiphany, Scarface wanted to kill Penguin and take power for himself. Penn stopped his other personality, shooting the dummy’s head with his other hand. But that act didn’t save Penn’s life, as Nygma shot him in the back shortly after.

As Nygma explained to Oswald, Penn was never going to accept him for who he truly was. He wanted Penguin to change, only then did he let him live. Nygma then said that he and Oswald understood each other and never asked to compromise. That’s why they’ve always been such good partners, and why they continue to find their way back toward one another.

So, if you were one of the Batman comic fans who was excited to see Ventriloquist and Scarface in a live-action format, let’s hope one episode was enough to fill your appetite. Because that’s apparently all we’re going to get on Gotham.

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8 pm ET on FOX.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu trailer (and the appearance of Mewtwo!), the Oscars, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!