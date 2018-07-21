10 Lanterns We Want Grant Morrison to Tackle

It is finally official: Grant Morrison is writing Green Lantern. The announcement at San Diego Comic-Con made it clear that Morrison and artist Liam Sharp would begin their new series by focusing on the adventures of Hal Jordan. They will be following him on adventures throughout space as he acts as a cosmic police officer. Surprising many fans, Morrison has promised that the series will emphasize smaller, individual outings rather than delving into an epic, cosmic adventure that will reshape the DC universe.

That sort of story may arrive in due time, but for now we are just excited to have such a talented team of creators focus on the essentials of the Green Lantern Corps. While the series will feature Hal Jordan as it’s leading man, there’s no doubt that he will be teaming up with other Green Lanterns and encountering plenty of cosmic bad guys, possibly with rings of their own. Looking ahead there’s a long list of other Lanterns that we would love to see Morrison provide his own, unique take on. These are the 10 we are most anxious to see appear in Green Lantern when it starts this November.

Also, knowing Grant Morrison, we aren’t paying too much attention to who is currently dead and who is out of commission. After all, we are talking about superhero comics and there’s little doubt that Morrison can bring back whichever characters he is most interested in exploring.

Mogo

Created by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons

First Appearance: Green Lantern (vol. 2) #188

Ever since the concept of a planetary Green Lantern was created, it seems like every notable creator on the series has wanted to provide their own spin (or should we say orbit) on Mogo. Morrison is bound to have a creative take on the character, especially in an era of rising environmental concerns. Even watching a simple buddy cop team up between planet and man would make for a great new story.

Saint Walker

Created by Geoff Johns and Ethan Van Sciver

First Appearance: Green Lantern (vol. 4) #25

Saint Walker was first introduced as a partner for Hal Jordan, another Lantern who could enhance Hal’s own powers and help provide some much needed wisdom to his his brash personality. Bringing him back for another teamup would make for a perfect lens to examine who Morrison’s version of Hal is and what lessons he will need to learn as the new series progresses.

Kilowog

Created by Steve Englehart and Joe Staton

First Appearance: Green Lantern Corps #201

There is simply no character better equipped to expose the flaws and bring out the strengths of any Green Lantern than Kilowog. In addition to being a spectacular mentor and one of the most entertaining personalities in the Corps, Kilowog’s own history provides a lot of fascinating potential. His race engages in a unique form of communal governance that Morrison would surely be able to use to great effect.

Rot Lop Fan

Created by Alan Moore and Bill Willingham

First Appearance: Tales of the Green Lantern Corps Annual #3

Rot Lop Fan, better known as the F-Sharp Bell, is one of the most fascinating members of the entire Green Lantern Corps. His inability to perceive light and incredible sense of sound give him a unique perspective, both literally and figuratively. Morrison’s interest in experimenting with the comics form would be well served by telling a story that includes Rot Lop Fan and his means of “seeing” the world.

Larfleeze

Created by Geoff Johns and Ethan Van Sciver

First Appearance: Green Lantern (vol. 4) #25

Of all the new villains to emerge from Geoff Johns’ titanic run on Green Lantern, none had legs as long as Larfleeze. He is a better antithesis to the Green Lanterns than even the Sinestro Corps, only serving himself while they seek to serve everyone. If Morrison is looking for an antagonist to explore Hal Jordan’s role in the universe and the associated morality, it would be hard to think of any Lantern better than Larfleeze to do so.

Medphyll

Created by John Broome and Gil Kane

First Appearance: Green Lantern (vol. 2) #11

Medphyll provides another unique perspective within the Green Lantern Corps as a plant-based alien entity. This impacts how he perceives social interactions, morality, and life itself. Just as Saga of the Swamp Thing used this dynamic to reexamine human structures, Morrison could easily do the same in a team-up between Medphyll and Hal Jordan.

Ch’p

Created by Paul Kupperberg and Don Newton

First Appearance: Green Lantern (vol. 2) #148

Ch’p is often written off as a cute or goofy character, but over many decades he has proven to be one of the most resolute and reliable members of the Green Lantern Corps. While Hal Jordan looks the role of the hero, Ch’p has lived that life far better what with never having murdered the entire Corps and all. Putting these two together provides a great chance to explore the nature of heroism and how our appearances affect how others perceive our character.

Raker Qarrigat

Created by Scott Beatty

First Appearance: Green Lantern 80-Page Giant #3

There are few Lanterns more tragic than Raker Qarrigat, a resident of Apokolips who was eventually abandoned by the Guardians when they struck a truce with Darkseid. His continued fight for justice in the face of impossible odds highlights a moral code very different from Hal Jordan’s own. Hal lives in a generally good world and almost always saves the day, and it would be challenging to make the same choices knowing the outcomes would be much worse.

G’Nort

Created by Keith Giffen and J. M. DeMatteis

First Appearance: Justice League International #10

G’Nort is often the butt of jokes in both the Justice League and Green Lantern Corps, but no one can doubt his nobility. Even knowing that he shouldn’t be in a certain fight doesn’t stop this very brave boy from doing his best. He is comparable to Hal Jordan minus any guile, cruelty, or elitism. Having these two join forces might expose Hal’s own worst traits to himself and provide a meaningful opportunity for growth.

Batman

Created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane

First Appearance: Detective Comics (vol. 1) #27

Batman has held a power ring dozens of times in comics, so it’s hard to believe that a character Morrison spent an entire decade writing won’t make a cameo appearance in Green Lantern, at the very least. Few writers have ever understood the Batman mythos as well as Morrison, and we would be grateful to see him provide at least one more take on this classic superhero.