Ricky Whittle Explains Why He Wants to Play Green Lantern

Ricky Whittle has become one of the most prominent fancasts for the DCEU’s Green Lantern Corps, and it looks like he’s more than embraced that campaign.

In an interview with SYFY WIRE, Whittle spoke about the possibility of him playing a live-action version of Green Lantern, after fans and even Green Lantern screenwriter Michael Green began to suggest his name for the role. Whittle, who currently stars as Shadow Moon on American Gods, expressed why he’s more than on board with the idea of bringing a version of Green Lantern to life.

“The character Green Lantern needs to be reborn,” Whittle explained. “Even Ryan Reynolds came up with that when he killed himself in the Deadpool [2] credits, which was hilarious. I’d love to be a part of that universe, whether it be John Stewart or Simon Baz, maybe. They are both characters I would be honored to play.

“We know that Green Lantern Corps is coming out,” he continued. “I’ve had conversations, and to be in the conversation is a big honor. That’s all I can really ever ask for. Lots of fans have been campaigning for me. If they can get me Green Lantern, too, we are going to have to do something special. I’m going to have to start doing tours in full costume and go and watch with all the fans. But, yeah, I would love to be a part of that world. Hopefully, they do it justice this time.”

So, what exactly draws Whittle to the idea of playing either John or Simon on the big screen?

“It’s a fantastic character, and an important character, if you read the comics in terms of human society and race and different issues that we are engulfed by in at the moment in America,” Whittle argued. “You never know. If [Green Lantern Corps writer] Geoff Johns is reading this, I am definitely up for it. I’m a huge fan.”

“What I like is they are taking their time with it,” Whittle added. “They are not rushing it like with the first one. They are taking their time and doing it right, which is how it should be. It’s in good hands with Geoff. Fingers crossed. Whatever he does, I’ll be watching it, no matter what.”

