Review: ‘Green Lanterns’ #57 Sends the Series Out in Style

Green Lanterns #57 brings the series to a close, and it definitely goes out on a high note.

Some spoilers are incoming for Green Lanterns #57, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Green Lanterns started out as a book centered on the duo of Simon Baz and Jessica Cruz, but in time has become much more than that as those characters matured and grew into fully fledged Lanterns. This latest arc is a testament to that, as while both have different parts to play they never feel out of their depth or somehow less than the other Lanterns, which is saying something when icons like Hal Jordan, Kilowog, and John Stewart are ring slinging beside them.

One thing immediately apparent in this issue is the significant stakes established by writer Dan Jurgens. Jurgens brings things full circle with Hank Henshaw and Hal Jordan, and integrating that history in such a meaningful way allows the story to have a tension that was perhaps missing a bit earlier in the arc.

It also helps wring some emotion out of Hal Jordan, who at times feels a bit like a blank slate in other interpretations. Here though he feels invested, allowing some of the character’s hallmark determination and grit to shine through. There’s a desperation at play here, something that Henshaw expertly draws out of all of the Lanterns, but most of all Jordan.

In fact, Henshaw might just be the issue’s MVP here. It’s through him that we really see the best aspects of the Lantern Corps shine, and you can’t but feel for the people of Coast City as the sense of dread washes over them upon seeing him in the sky. That sense of dread is only furthered in the way he refers to the revival of Coast City in his absence, saying, “you ruined my work. Now I have to do it all over again. Rewrite my ultimate statement.” It’s hard not to shudder at that remark, especially if you’re familiar with how devastating his previous handiwork was to not only Coast City but also the superhero community, as it sparked the downward spiral of Jordan.

That foundation of history is what gives this fight its momentum, and Jurgens makes sure not to squander it, adding more fuel to the fire with some surprising returns.

The book doesn’t forget to spotlight the other Lanterns along the way either, and during these times again reminds fans how far Baz and Cruz have come since they were both introduced to readers. They truly feel part of the Lantern Corps family, which makes later events sting even more, though we’re interested to see how that story develops.

As for the visuals, the action sequences are definitely the high points, as Mike Perkins and Hi-Fi work magic with the bold color palette that Green Lanterns has at its disposal. When things are calmer the art isn’t nearly as interesting, though some inspired panel layouts do help in that regard.

Overall this is a fitting end to a series that needed some time to find its rhythm but ultimately provided a delightful journey for two relatable heroes. Green Lanterns sends out the series on a high note, and we can’t wait to see what’s coming next for our two favorite Lanterns as well as the rest of the Corps.

Published by: DC Comics

Written by: Dan Jurgens

Drawn by: Mike Perkins

Colored by: Hi-Fi

Lettered by: Dave Sharpe