Hans Zimmer Reveals Why He Agreed to Score ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Composer Hans Zimmer may have announced his retirement from scoring superhero movies back in 2016, but it seems that he just can’t quite quit the genre. Now, Zimmer is opening up about why he signed on to score Wonder Woman 1984.

In a recent interview with Collider, Zimmer talked about his work and was asked about his decision to work on Wonder Woman 1984. It turns out there are a couple of reasons he couldn’t pass the Wonder Woman sequel up.

“It was odd say to say ‘yes’ to because my friend, Rupert [Gregson-Williams] … I had worked really hard at getting him the job on the first one,” Zimmer said. “But remember the motif, the Wonder Woman theme is … it’s mine, actually. I wrote that damn thing. And we had done it live and it became more and more interesting. I just thought it was important to sort of finish it. And Patty phoned me, and she had a really interesting idea as well. Again, the story she is going to tell- or she is probably right now on a film set telling- it’s a story you want to be a part of.”

And it’s not just Wonder Woman 1984 that Zimmer is scoring. He’s also signed on to do Simon Kinberg’s Dark Phoenix and the work on the two films is clearly the opposite of retiring from superhero films. Zimmer’s last superhero film was Batman v Superman after which he told BBC he was stepping away, citing that it was “very hard” for him to “find new language”. However, it was Solo: A Star Wars Story director Ron Howard that helped him back to the heroic world.

“I had lost my voice,” Zimmer said. “I didn’t have any new ideas, and I don’t ever want to phone it in. Ron Howard, who I really consider a man of great wisdom and a great friend, quietly said to me, ‘Hans, you should never say no.’”

Over the years, Zimmer has become one of the most highly talked about composers in Hollywood. Since 1988, Zimmer has been nominated for 11 Oscars in the “Best Original Score” categories, taking home the top prize for his work on The Lion King. To continue that legacy, Zimmer will return to Disney to score the live-action adaptation of The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, which will arrive in theaters in 2019.

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins, on a script she co-wrote with Dave Callaham and Geoff Johns. Gal Gadot is set to reprise her role as the titular character, and she’s being joined by Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal. The movie is set to hit theaters on November 1, 2019.