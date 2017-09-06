Happy Birthday To Future Quest Artist Evan “Doc” Shaner!

Today is artist extraordinaire Evan "Doc" Shaner's birthday.

You might know him from his calculatedly comedic work in January 2014's Deadpool Annual #1 "Madcapped!" from Marvel Comics. Maybe you became aware of him from his stunning stint on the Flash Gordon series from Dynamite Comics. Perhaps you recall the tantalizing tale he illustrated in Adventures of Superman #15 with writer Ron Marz. It could be that it first came to your notice in the event-stealing Convergence: Shazam. Or maybe it's just his nostalgia-inspiring, visually-vital turn in DC's current Hanna-Barbera series Future Quest that leaps to your mind when you think of this prince of pencils and inimitable inker.

Regardless of what stands out in your mind when you think of the guy, Shaner continues to impress in issue after issue.

An artist on the rise, it was only this past March that it was announced that Shaner signed an exclusive contract with publisher DC Comics, where he is once again part of the holy triumvirate which also includes writer Jeff Parker and colorist Jordie Bellaire on the aforementioned Future Quest. On every project for which he contributes his signature style of artistic aplomb, he displays an uncanny ability for evoking a classic comics vibe with precisely the right amount of detail and lovingly crafted sound effects. With an impressive economy of detail, he manages to render some of the most evocative and lively facial expressions in the business. That's not even touching on his panel layouts…

However you know him, let's all raise a glass to a heckuva guy on his birthday! Not only does he consistently provide some truly awesome artwork but he managed to become a part of the Fantastic Four (via variant cover) before its cancellation and he isn't above helping out a fan. And hey, if you wanna give him a present, Future Quest #2 just went on sale today…